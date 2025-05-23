Dearborn approves Fūsus surveillance system to fight crime amid fears of targeting activists and immigrants

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin addresses media at a press conference, joined by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and City Council President Michel Sareini at the Dearborn Administrative Center on January 22. – Photo by Niraj Warikoo, Detroit Free Press.

DEARBORN – In an effort to enhance public safety and combat crime, the Dearborn City Council approved a $720,000 five-year contract last month with Axon to implement the Fūsus real-time surveillance system. The program will allow police to access emergency calls and live camera feeds from participating businesses and residents — a move raising concerns among civil liberties advocates about balancing public safety with individual privacy.

What is Fūsus?

Fūsus is an advanced law enforcement technology used to create Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) by integrating and analyzing data from various sources — including GPS devices, public and private surveillance cameras, 911 calls and user-generated live video streams. This integration is designed to improve police response times and accuracy during emergencies.

During its April 22 meeting, the Dearborn City Council unanimously stated that the system, set to launch later this year, would bolster crime prevention while downplaying privacy concerns. Fūsus is often compared to Detroit’s “Green Light” project.

The safety and security of our residents is the top priority. — Chief Issa Shahin

Mayor and Police Chief defend the system

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud described the program as a major benefit for the city. Police Chief Issa Shahin emphasized that the system represents “state-of-the-art” law enforcement technology, allowing officers to receive live footage not only from crime scenes but also from inside patrol vehicles.

Fūsus will also enable direct access to 911 emergency calls, providing officers with real-time intelligence. Shahin noted that instead of searching multiple platforms for relevant data, officers will now have centralized access to videos and conversations.

Shahin assured the public that Fūsus does not include facial recognition technology. “The safety and security of our residents is the top priority,” he said.

He also noted that Dearborn officers visited the police departments in Kalamazoo, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana to learn from their experience using the system. Atlanta’s police department, he added, is a strong supporter of Fūsus.

Funding and implementation

Dearborn will become the second city in Michigan to deploy Fūsus, after Kalamazoo did so in 2023. The program will be funded by $133,000 from confiscated drug assets and federal grants. Additional support will come from the University of Michigan-Dearborn as part of a public safety partnership.

University of Michigan spokesperson Kristin Palm said the university is one of several community partners providing camera access for public safety events, citing past tragedies as justification for the need for such collaboration during crises.

The system’s deployment includes direct agreements between Axon and subscribers such as gas stations and businesses. Users will be required to pay hundreds of dollars in monthly subscription fees.

Civil liberties concerns emerge

Despite support from city officials, civil rights advocates warn that the technology could be used to surveil protesters — particularly immigrants and Palestine supporters — at a time when the Trump administration has intensified efforts to deport individuals sympathetic to Palestinians.

Dearborn has hosted more than 80 pro-Palestine protests between October 2023 and October 2024, and the city is widely seen as a stronghold for Palestinian rights to freedom and self-determination and against Israeli aggression and occupation.

There’s major concern about Fūsus footage being used to identify or track protesters. — Beryl Lipton, EFF

A Reuters report noted that several pro-Palestine immigrants were recently arrested in a federal sweep, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to revoke visas and residency permits of “Hamas” supporters as a prelude to deportation.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and some elected officials have also warned that the program could disproportionately target specific communities. Investigative researcher Beryl Lipton from EFF told the Detroit Free Press that Fūsus is part of Axon’s broader effort to become a central hub for police surveillance.

“They’re trying to position themselves as a full-spectrum provider of surveillance tech,” Lipton said. “Historically, they’ve leveraged existing contracts to push additional tools,” she added. “I expect we’ll see expanded surveillance adoption in cities — because that’s how they operate.”

She added that there’s major concern about Fūsus footage being used to identify or track protesters.

We aim to make our residents safer. The bad guys don’t have more rights than the rest of us. Let’s be clear — there’s no expectation of privacy when you’re walking on a public street. — Mike Sareini, City Council president

City officials respond

While many city officials assert that “there’s no expectation of privacy in public spaces”, Councilman Ken Paris voiced concern over transparency, even though he voted in favor of the contract. Mayor Hammoud, however, defended the city’s outreach and education efforts over the past year and dismissed accusations of rushing into the decision.

City Council President Mike Sareini also backed the program. “We aim to make our residents safer,” he said during the Council meeting. “The bad guys don’t have more rights than the rest of us. Let’s be clear — there’s no expectation of privacy when you’re walking on a public street.”

Fūsus might be a problem elsewhere — but not here in Dearborn. — Councilman Mustafa Hammoud

A tool for justice or overreach?

Councilman Mustafa Hammoud, who introduced the resolution approving the Fūsus contract, said that the move reflects a “proactive approach” to public safety. He argued that the technology equips police with the tools they need and cited how license plate readers helped catch the suspect in the shooting death of Arab American Hassan Salame during a robbery at a downtown sushi restaurant.

Hammoud also emphasized that Mayor Hammoud and Chief Shahin are committed to protecting residents’ rights to protest. “Dearborn has been a model for allowing demonstrations and safeguarding free speech for immigrants and Palestine supporters without major incidents,” he said. “Fūsus might be a problem elsewhere — but not here in Dearborn.”