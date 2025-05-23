Global pressure mounts on Israel amid Gaza carnage and regional shifts

Amid Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, and the harrowing images of starvation and genocide emerging from the devastated territory, international voices intensified last week, calling for urgent restraint against Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. European leaders hinted at punitive measures ranging from economic boycotts to sanctions and divestment from the Israeli state.

While Israel is betting that European “discontent” will not translate into concrete actions, Netanyahu pressed forward with the war of annihilation and forced displacement in Gaza. He escalated military operations under the code name “Gideon’s Chariots” immediately after President Trump returned from his Gulf tour to Washington.

Despite Trump’s reported “frustration” over images of starving children in Gaza, Netanyahu showed no restraint, instead lashing out at leaders in Paris, London and Ottawa, accusing them of emboldening Hamas by condemning what they labeled “shameful acts” by his government.

According to the Axios news site, White House officials confirmed that Trump is dismayed by the ongoing war in Gaza. Disturbed by images of Palestinian child suffering, he reportedly asked aides to convey to Netanyahu his desire to see the conflict resolved.

“The president is frustrated with what’s happening in Gaza,” one source told Axios. “He wants the war to end, the hostages released, humanitarian aid to enter and reconstruction to begin.”

An Israeli official, however, told the outlet that Netanyahu does not feel significant pressure from Trump at the moment.

While Trump has not exerted public pressure on Tel Aviv, other global leaders have stepped in. The U.K., France, and Canada issued a joint statement warning of potential action against Israel over the Gaza war. French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said they would not “stand idly by” in the face of Netanyahu’s government’s “shameful conduct.” They threatened “concrete measures” unless Israel halts its offensive and allows humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We are determined to recognize a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution and are ready to work with others to achieve that goal,” they said in the statement, referencing a planned U.N. conference in June aimed at building international consensus on Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu responded angrily, saying Western leaders were “offering hope for a second Palestinian state through which Hamas will again attempt to destroy the Jewish state.”

To show seriousness, the U.K. government summoned the Israeli ambassador over the military escalation in Gaza and announced a suspension of free trade negotiations with Israel as a signal that humanitarian access must be restored.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Tuesday that the EU will launch a review of its partnership agreement with Israel, focusing on the human rights clause.

“There is strong support to review Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement regarding respect for human rights,” she said. “So we will proceed.”

Sweden’s foreign ministry also announced it would push within the EU to impose sanctions on specific Israeli ministers over Israel’s treatment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“As long as we do not see a clear improvement in the situation of civilians in Gaza, we need to escalate our response,” Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

She clarified that the sanctions would target ministers promoting illegal settlement policies and opposing a two-state solution. The names of the officials will be discussed at the EU level.

In Washington, Vice President Vance canceled a planned visit to Israel to avoid signaling support for the expanded Israeli military campaign in Gaza. U.S. officials told Walla News that Vance dropped the visit due to the level of destruction caused by the “Gideon’s Chariots” operation.

The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza

Netanyahu is facing growing criticism both inside and outside Israel for continuing a destructive war in Gaza that has now lasted 20 months without achieving a decisive victory over Palestinian resistance factions. Observers note that ending the war through a deal with Hamas would likely collapse Netanyahu’s coalition, which seeks to realize the vision of “Greater Israel” by annexing Gaza and the West Bank.

Humanitarian organizations warned that Israel’s 11-week blockade of aid supplies has pushed Gaza to the brink of collapse. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has committed mass atrocities that have left more than 187,000 Palestinians dead, wounded or missing — mostly women and children — and forcibly displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.

Daily massacres continue from north to south amid the collapse of essential services and shortages of food, water and medicine. A small number of aid trucks have been allowed in — largely for propaganda — while the full closure of crossings has persisted for more than 80 days. The U.N. warned thousands of children face famine unless aid is drastically increased.

The UNRWA voiced deep concern, stating that “people in Gaza are dying” while food and medical supplies are rotting at border crossings. European officials continued to threaten “concrete actions” against Netanyahu’s government if aid entry and attacks don’t cease.

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader General Yair Golan condemned the war, accusing the Israeli army of “waging war on civilians” and killing children “for sport.” He asserted that displacement is the war’s main objective, prompting outrage in Israel and abroad.

“We will expand the ground operation and destroy terrorist infrastructure,” Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi declared.

He said Hamas has only one option: release the hostages. He added the military is ready to adjust if a ceasefire deal is reached.

Netanyahu recently recalled his negotiating team from Doha after a week without progress. Families of Israeli captives condemned the move, saying it proves the government has no real plan to end the war.

“Bringing the team home means losing the hostages and sinking further into Gaza,” they said.

A Channel 13 poll found that 67 percent of Israelis support a deal to end the war and bring the hostages home, even if it requires halting the fighting. Only 22 percent oppose such a deal.

Hamas, for its part, accused Netanyahu of deceiving the world by sending a delegation to Doha with no mandate or intention to negotiate. The group said the intensifying assault and deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure show Netanyahu’s commitment to war and destruction.

A weak summit in Baghdad

With most Arab leaders absent, the Iraqi capital hosted the 34th Arab Summit last Saturday, focusing on key regional issues, especially Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the summit’s final statement rejected all forms of displacement or forced migration of the Palestinian people under any pretext or circumstance. It emphasized the centrality of the Palestinian cause, reaffirmed the right to self-determination and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the right of return and compensation for refugees.

The statement also condemned “the illegal practices of the Israeli occupation as a belligerent force” and demanded “an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza.” It urged the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities, to stop the bloodshed and to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

The summit endorsed the Arab-Islamic plan adopted by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction, and supported full Palestinian membership at the United Nations.

The summit also welcomed the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and the easing of European sanctions, calling for an inclusive national dialogue involving all components of the Syrian population.

On Lebanon, where Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, the summit called for safeguarding Lebanon’s security and territorial integrity, ending hostilities and fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. It also condemned Israel’s violations of that resolution.

However, Yemen’s government in Sanaa dismissed the summit’s outcomes as “weak and failing to meet the Arab public’s expectations to support Gaza.”

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance in supporting Gaza, declaring that “the Israeli enemy has failed to influence our position or deter us.” In his weekly address on Gaza and regional developments, he revealed that Yemen had launched eight ballistic and hypersonic missiles and drone attacks in the past week, with three missiles aimed at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport).

He accused Israel of escalating genocidal crimes and condemned the passive response of Arab and Islamic governments, criticizing those whose ships continue to supply Israel through the Mediterranean with food and goods.

Al-Sharaa reaches out to Israel, hands over archive of Israeli spy Eli Cohen

Amid growing Western optimism about lifting sanctions on Damascus, signs emerged last week of a developing relationship between the new Syrian government and Israel. Israeli Channel 12 reported that Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa handed over the archive of Egyptian born, Israeli spy Eli Cohen to Israel as a goodwill gesture to ease tensions.

In line with this Western opening, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the EU had agreed to lift economic sanctions on Syria to support its post-war recovery. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani welcomed the decision.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Syria’s transitional government faces enormous challenges and is potentially “weeks away” from collapse and civil war. Speaking at a Senate hearing, Rubio urged the lifting of sanctions, arguing that failure to support the new government could lead to devastating consequences and further division of the country.

He revealed that Trump’s administration will begin allowing U.S. diplomats in Turkey to work with local authorities in Damascus to assess humanitarian needs.

“We want to help that government succeed,” Rubio said. “The alternative is all-out civil war.”

In a surprising disclosure, former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford revealed in a lecture (posted to YouTube by the Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs) that he had met Al-Sharaa as part of a quiet effort to transition him “from the world of terrorism to the world of politics” with help from a British conflict-resolution NGO. Ford’s remarks triggered widespread controversy, prompting the Syrian presidency to issue a clarification.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office announced the return of approximately 2,500 documents, photos and personal items belonging to Eli Cohen from the Syrian intelligence archives. Israel claimed the operation was conducted by the Mossad in coordination with an undisclosed intelligence partner.

Separately, Israel said on May 11 that it had retrieved the remains of soldier Tzvi Feldman, who was killed in Lebanon in the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yaqub, through another “special operation” in Syria. Although Israeli media claimed Syria’s new government was not involved, analysts questioned that, especially after the arrest and interrogation in Damascus of Talal Naji, leader of the Popular Front – General Command. The investigation focused on the location of secret graves of three missing Israeli soldiers from the 1982 battle.

These developments coincided with reports of U.A.E.-brokered mediation between Syria and Israel on intelligence matters. Reuters reported quiet negotiations between the two sides, confirmed by Syrian President Al-Sharaa during his visit to France. Speaking after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace — his first official visit to Europe — Al-Sharaa confirmed indirect talks were underway to reduce tensions.

He described Israel’s regional actions as “reckless” and urged it to stop interfering in Syria’s internal affairs.

Ortagus pushing Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah, threatening aggressive measures

U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus called on the Lebanese government to decide on “disarming Hezbollah”, stating that Lebanon still has “much to do” on this front.

“Lebanese officials have accomplished more in the last six months than likely in the past 15 years,” she said at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha

Ortagus reiterated Washington’s position: full disarmament of Hezbollah — not only south of the Litani River, but throughout Lebanon. She urged Lebanon’s leadership to “make a decision.”

Hezbollah, meanwhile, rejected any discussion about disarming north of the Litani.

Ortagus has visited Lebanon multiple times since Trump took office, pressing for disarmament as part of the post-conflict phase following Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27.

During past meetings with Lebanese officials, she warned of possible aggressive measures if Hezbollah’s weapons issue remains unresolved.

In recent weeks, Israel escalated airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including the Bekaa Valley, even as residents prepare for municipal elections. Despite Israeli threats to block gatherings near the border, popular sentiment — particularly on social media — reflected growing determination to participate in the vote as a form of defiance.

Iran-U.S. negotiations amid threat of imminent Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites

Amid leaks suggesting an imminent Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Washington and Tehran are preparing for a fifth round of indirect talks in Rome, under Omani mediation.

Iran’s parliament reiterated that uranium enrichment levels must not fall below 20 percent, and will be set based on the country’s peaceful needs.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that if Washington’s goal is to halt enrichment entirely, “there will be no deal.” Speaking on Iranian TV, he described the talks as “a battle of wills” and affirmed Iran’s right to enrich uranium domestically with infrastructure developed by local scientists.

While open to temporary technical restrictions and enhanced inspections, Araghchi insisted on lifting sanctions in return. He ruled out dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, saying it is “homegrown and cannot be dismantled.”

Araghchi also said that Israel opposes the talks and has tried to push the U.S. into war with Iran. He mocked Israeli threats to strike nuclear sites, calling them “laughable” in reference to CNN reports citing U.S. officials.

“If Israel launches any aggression against us, we will consider the United States a full partner in that attack, whether it participates directly or not,” he warned.