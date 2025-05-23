Syrians in Metro Detroit celebrate end of U.S. sanctions, hail dawn of a “New Syria”

Syrians in the Detroit area gathered Sunday in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn to celebrate the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria. – Photo by Tareq Adam/The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Syrians in the Detroit area gathered Sunday in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn to celebrate the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria. They expressed their gratitude to world leaders who contributed to giving the country a new opportunity to recover from the effects of the devastating war — foremost among them President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The joyful event, which also included participants from the Lebanese, Yemeni, Palestinian and Iraqi communities, was marked by enthusiastic celebrations. Attendees waved Syrian, American, Saudi and Turkish flags and danced traditional Dabke to revolutionary songs and chants from the early days of the 2011 Syrian uprising. The event evolved into what many participants described as “the beginning of a new chapter in modern Syrian history,” as expressed during the speeches delivered at the festival.

Trump had announced the decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria during his visit to Saudi Arabia on May 13. In his remarks, he said, “The Syrian people have suffered enough from disasters, wars and killing”, affirming that it is time to give Syria “a new chance at greatness.”

The decision came about five months after the major political shift in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December and the formation of a transitional government led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa. This development rekindled hope among Syrians at home and abroad for the restoration of political and economic stability after more than a decade of war and destruction.

Sunday’s celebration in Dearborn reflected a widespread sense of joy and optimism among the Syrian American community after long years of pain, exile and political division. Community activist Mohammad Al-Zoubi expressed his elation during his address to the crowd.

“The Levant has returned, and so have all our cities to their people,” Al-Zoubi said. “The tyrants have been vanquished, doomed until the Day of Judgment.”

He added that the Trump’s decision to stand by Syria marks a historic moment that the Syrian people deserve after years of unrest.

Al-Zoubi extended a message of gratitude to Trump for his bold move and gave special thanks to bin Salman, whom he credited with playing a key role in persuading the Republican president to lift the sanctions. He called on the audience to cross their arms over their chests as a gesture of thanks to the U.S., mimicking the crown prince’s gesture during Trump’s announcement.

Political activist and attorney Wasel Yousaf described Trump’s decision as a first step toward reconstruction and economic recovery in Syrian cities and villages. He highlighted the efforts made by Syrian American organizations to achieve this milestone.

Yousaf explained that since the fall of Assad’s regime on December 8, Syrian American organizations had been in ongoing communication with the U.S. administration and Congress to push for the end of the prolonged sanctions that had burdened the Syrian people and prevented their return to a normal life. He also emphasized the importance of the balanced policies adopted by transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, which helped build international trust and led the U.S. administration to take this significant step.

Zakaria Khalaf, president of the Global Syrian Diaspora Council, also considered the lifting of sanctions a historic turning point in the Syrian cause.

“An international acknowledgment that the Syrian people deserve to live with freedom and dignity,” Khalaf said of the lifting of sanctions.

He expressed deep appreciation to everyone who contributed to the decision to lift sanctions on Damascus.

Khalaf sent messages of thanks and appreciation to Trump, bin Salman, Erdoğan, and bin Hamad for supporting the aspirations of the Syrian people. He stressed that this step “opens new avenues for international cooperation in Syria’s reconstruction and in laying the foundations for a democratic state inclusive of all Syrians.”

Dearborn Heights mayoral candidate Lena Arzouni also participated. She spoke on behalf of Mayor Bill Bazzi, who was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances. Arzouni affirmed that the joy over lifting the sanctions is not exclusive to Syrians, but symbolizes a victory for all freedom-loving people.

“Today marks a new beginning — not only for Syria but for everyone who believed that the voice of the people is unconquerable, and that justice has an appointment, no matter how long it takes,” she said.

She praised the Syrian community’s role in supporting their people’s struggle and affirmed that Dearborn Heights would always remain a place that embraces the dreams of immigrants and the oppressed.

Imam Ayham MishMishan also expressed his gratitude to the U.S. administration and the American people.

“We are Syrians, and we are Americans too. We are proud of what has been achieved, and what will be achieved through lifting the economic sanctions on our people.”

He added that it is time to unite efforts to build a new Syria — one where all its citizens enjoy equal rights and responsibilities.

At the conclusion of the celebration, attendees called for stronger unity among the Syrian American diaspora and pledged to support Syrians inside Syria through humanitarian initiatives, economic investments and contributions to the building of the new state’s institutions. They also underscored the importance of the role Syrian Americans can play in influencing U.S. policymaking in the coming period, “to ensure continued support for Syria in the post-war era.”