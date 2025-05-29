Michigan lawmaker pushes a bill to ban artificial dyes, additives in school food

The bill would ban certain food dyes, additives in school lunches

A Michigan state representative has introduced a bill to ban several ingredients and synthetic food dyes from school foods starting next summer.

The list includes four ingredients: brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and titanium dioxide; and five dyes: Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2 and Yellow 6.

Supporters of the bill argue the ban is necessary because there are possible links between synthetic dyes and heightened ADHD symptoms in children.

Some studies have found that connection, while others have determined there’s too little evidence to make the link.

State Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles), one of the bill sponsors, said schools should equip students to perform well in class.

“Teachers are tasked with building 21st century skills in very non-21st century environments with kids that are eating a lot of these types of food that may have a negative impact on their attention span,” he said.

The bill specifically states that schools “shall not provide, sell, offer for sale or make available to a student” a list of the dyes and ingredients.

Some Democratic representatives have voiced concerns that the ban could financially burden schools. Paquette said the legislation was adjusted to hold food distributors accountable, not schools.

He also said some of the targeted additives are already banned abroad.

“Big food companies are already are doing this in other countries where they distribute their foods,” he said. “Why aren’t they doing it here in Michigan or other places in the United States? We’ve got to ask them to use their best practices — and if necessary, then we’ll have start changing the laws.”

The bill is awaiting a vote in the House Committee on Education and Workforce.