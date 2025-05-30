City Manager Garbarino suspended as Hamtramck crisis deepens

Hmatramck Mayor Amer Ghalib and City Manager Max Garbarino face off during City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 27

In a dramatic escalation of the political and administrative crisis gripping Hamtramck, the City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to place City Manager Max Garbarino on paid administrative leave. The decision came just days after his controversial move to place Police Chief Jamil Altaheri on temporary leave following allegations of corruption, domestic abuse and abuse of power. The allegations originated from an anonymous letter sent to the Michigan State Police, later revealed to be written by Hamtramck Police Officer David Adamczyk — whom Garbarino also placed on leave.

The tense three-hour meeting, which included impassioned public commentary criticizing Garbarino’s leadership, concluded with the Council appointing the city’s financial director, Amer Ahsan, as acting city manager while investigations proceed. Those investigations may be conducted by state authorities or federal agencies such as the FBI, and will examine the allegations against Altaheri, a Yemeni American, as well as emerging accusations that Garbarino conspired with Adamczyk to fabricate charges and leak them to the media as a pretext to remove Altaheri, who has served as police chief since January 2024.

The Council’s decision followed a heated exchange between Garbarino and Mayor Amer Ghalib. After a closed session that included City Attorney Odey Meroueh and all six Council members, Ghalib announced the suspension, which included confiscating Garbarino’s city-issued laptop and phone and cutting off his access to internal servers and data.

Councilman Mohammed Hassan, of Bangladeshi descent, interrupted applause following the decision to clarify that Garbarino’s suspension was not retaliatory, but intended to ensure a fair and transparent investigation involving all parties. Ghalib added that if Garbarino is exonerated the city will owe him an apology, but stressed that Altaheri must also be held accountable if the allegations against him prove true.

Garbarino, who has worked for the city for more than two decades, had warned the Council that any attempt to terminate him would expose Hamtramck to legal liability. In a statement issued May 22, he threatened to sue the city if dismissed, accusing officials of wrongful termination, retaliation and civil rights violations. On the day after the Council vote, Garbarino followed through, hiring attorney Jonathan Marko, who called the case “serious” and stated that Garbarino acted as a whistleblower. Marko argued that even if Garbarino’s allegations against Altaheri were mistaken, they were made in good faith.

Garbarino defended his decision to suspend Altaheri without informing the Council, arguing that advance notice would have pressured him to keep the chief in his post. He reiterated his desire to continue serving the city after two decades of service.

In a second preemptive statement issued ahead of Tuesday’s regular Council meeting, Garbarino insisted that the Hamtramck City Charter gave him full authority over staffing decisions, including disciplinary actions, and that the Council had no right to interfere. He described any disciplinary action against him as potentially unlawful and a violation of the city charter.

Garbarino also denied having political or personal motives, stating he was obligated by law to report misconduct, including alleged election fraud and residency violations by Councilmen Muhith Mahmood and Abu Musa. He warned that any retaliation against him for reporting these concerns would violate Michigan’s whistleblower protection laws.

He also rejected suggestions that ethnicity played a role in his decision-making.

“Some have suggested that the mayor’s ethnic background may have influenced my actions,” Garbarino wrote. “I completely reject that notion. Any retaliation or discrimination against me based on ethnicity is unacceptable and illegal.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, a fiery exchange unfolded between Garbarino and Ghalib following more than 90 minutes of public comments — many defending Altaheri’s leadership of the most diverse police department in Michigan and criticizing Garbarino’s administrative decision to suspend the police chief. Speakers accused him of retaliating against Altaheri for disciplining Adamczyk and violating a 2020 settlement agreement in which he pledged not to seek city employment in Hamtramck.

Garbarino refuted all allegations and declined to discuss the charges against Altaheri publicly, prompting Ghalib to interrupt, citing Garbarino’s previous alleged leaks to the media. Garbarino denied being the source of any leaks and questioned why he would sabotage a chief with whom he had a good relationship. He also labeled claims of retaliation on behalf of Adamczyk as “ridiculous”, noting that he had also placed Adamczyk on leave.

Ghalib countered that Garbarino had ignored repeated warnings about Adamczyk collecting pay for months without working — specifically while assigned to the Wayne County forgery unit. Ghalib accused Garbarino of misconduct and mismanagement, calling his failure to act a “crime and abuse of office.”

The mayor further implied that Adamczyk had been spying on Altaheri at Garbarino’s behest, pointing to a leaked recording of Altaheri and his wife during a cruise six months ago. Ghalib described the leak as an intimidation tactic aimed at discrediting Altaheri and deflecting from election-related misconduct accusations against Garbarino.

“This city no longer feels safe,” Ghalib said, expressing concern over city officials possibly being surveilled by rogue officers. “You used to be a police chief, but now you’re a city manager. It’s time to lead with a different mindset.”

He insisted that investigations must be led by independent state or federal authorities — not a private firm handpicked by Garbarino, as he had proposed in the May 23 emergency Council meeting. The allegations against Altaheri include domestic violence, possession of a stolen Mercedes and an alleged bribery scheme involving a proposed pardon from President Trump in exchange for millions of dollars through a middleman named Mark Zarkin, with Altaheri allegedly set to receive a 10 percent cut.

Addressing discrimination allegations

Garbarino’s implications of being discriminated against by a Muslim-majority Council infuriated Ghalib.

“You were chosen over several qualified Muslim candidates,” the mayor retorted. “This body is not discriminatory.”

He stressed the Council’s commitment to fairness and transparency.

City Charter dispute

Responding to Garbarino’s claims about his legal authority under the Hamtramck Charter, Ghalib reminded him that the charter designates the mayor as the city’s chief executive. He warned that he could request the state place the city under emergency management if disorder persists.

Ghalib also explained that the charter permits the mayor to appoint a three-member panel to investigate the city manager. If the panel finds violations, the manager can be removed with ease. Additionally, the charter allows residents to petition for the removal of the city manager with signatures from 15 percent of registered voters.

“I don’t want to say we’re taking action against you yet,” Ghalib told Garbarino, “but you must be part of the investigation.”

Ghalib concluded by reminding Garbarino of his past dismissive attitude toward litigation risks.

“You used to say ‘every city gets sued — who cares?’ Now you want us to be afraid because you’re threatening to sue?”

This deepening crisis comes amid heightened scrutiny over leadership, transparency and alleged retaliation within Hamtramck’s city government — raising fundamental questions about governance and accountability in one of Michigan’s most diverse cities.