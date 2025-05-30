Livonia proposes $150 million bond on August 5 ballot to fund new police HQ, library and fire station upgrades

Livonia – The City Council has unanimously approved a ballot proposal for the August 5 election that would allow residents to vote on a $150 million tax initiative aimed at funding major construction and revitalization projects across the city. The proposal includes building a new police headquarters, a modern public library and renovating all five fire stations, in addition to addressing the city’s population decline by making Livonia a more attractive place to live.

A key feature of the plan is the creation of a downtown district for the city of approximately 96,000 residents. The proposal envisions a central plaza and a circular walking and biking trail at the intersection of Farmington Road and Five Mile Road, near the Civic Center. Several existing municipal buildings — including the current police headquarters — would be demolished to make way for the new facilities.

City officials hope that the redevelopment will attract private sector investment to build residential and commercial complexes in the envisioned downtown core.

The plan calls for issuing $150 million in municipal bonds to be funded through a property tax increase of 1.45 mills annually (equivalent to $1.45 for every $1,000 of taxable property value) for 25 years.

On average, property owners in Livonia would pay an additional $12 per month, or about $144 per year, to support the initiative.

Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said the city urgently needs the projected tax revenues to complete these vital projects.

In a social media post, she described the City Council’s decision as “a bold and innovative step toward realizing our community’s vision”, adding that the proposed tax measure would provide “safer work environments for our police officers and firefighters, a modern new library for our children, a central gathering plaza, bike paths and pedestrian walkways.”

“This is an investment in our future — not just in buildings, but in belonging,” she added, urging voters to support the measure. Full project details are available at livoniabuilt.org.

However, not everyone is on board. Local businessman and City Council candidate Adam Stathakis voiced strong opposition to the proposed bond measure, predicting it will “fail miserably” at the polls, similar to other tax proposals rejected by voters in several Metro Detroit cities during the May 6 elections.

“Our municipal buildings in Livonia are outdated, but now is not the right time to ask for higher taxes,” Stathakis said, emphasizing that “people are already struggling financially.”