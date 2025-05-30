Michiganders pessimistic about economic impact of Trump’s tariffs, poll finds

A new statewide poll by the Detroit Regional Chamber reveals that a majority of Michigan voters are concerned about the potential harm of President Trump’s tariff policies, especially as economic uncertainty grows. The survey, conducted in late April, found that 54 percent of registered voters believe the tariffs will negatively affect Michigan, while 35 percent see a positive impact and 11 percent remain uncertain.

The results come as the state’s economic outlook appears mixed: 62 percent of respondents said they believe the economy is weakening or in recession, while only 34 percent said it is growing. Notably, 79 percent said they expect tariffs to raise prices, although 48 percent believe they could help bring more manufacturing jobs to Michigan, a state deeply tied to the auto industry and global trade.

The issue reflects deep partisan divides. Support for the tariffs was strongest among Republican voters — 92 percent of strong Republicans backed them, while 96 percent of strong Democrats opposed. Independents were nearly split, with 49 percent in support and 51 percent in opposition, underscoring how these economic issues transcend party lines for many Michiganders.

Overall, 600 registered voters in Michigan participated in the Detroit Regional Chamber’s poll conducted April 24-28 by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, which also does polling for the Detroit News. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Most of the participants were contacted via cell phone. About 40 percent self-identified as Democrats, 39 percent said they were Republicans, 19 percent labeled themselves independent and 3 percent didn’t provide an answer on their party affiliation.

Governor Whitmer has warned that Trump’s trade policies could burden working families by raising costs on vehicles, utilities and basic goods. Trump, on the other hand, argues that higher tariffs will push companies to move manufacturing back to the U.S., making Michigan a “top beneficiary” of his economic plan.

Although 77 percent said they haven’t personally felt the effects of tariffs yet, public sentiment is shifting. Nearly 4 in 10 expect the economy to enter a recession within a year, up from 27 percent in January.

The poll also highlighted interest in the future of U.S. innovation. A majority of voters (58 percent) said the U.S. should actively compete to lead in electric vehicle manufacturing, including a significant number of Republican respondents — a rare point of bipartisan agreement.

With critical races looming in 2026 — including contests for governor, U.S. Senate and every state legislative seat — voters’ views on economic leadership, trade policy and cost of living could prove decisive in this swing state.

The poll came before Trump and China announced a deal on May 12 to lower their tariffs on each other and before the U.S. stock market rose in early May.

The survey also happened before economists from the University of Michigan predicted on May 16 that increased tariffs would reduce Michigan’s employment growth by 13,000 jobs over the next five years.

“There’s a fairly clear understanding that tariffs are not good for Michigan,” Detroit Regional Chamber CEO and President Sandy Baruah said of the poll’s results. “But at least a plurality of Republicans still support President Trump’s tariff policy.”

Baruah said the results showed voters in Michigan clearly understood that tariffs are a tax and will increase the costs of goods.

The survey results were released on Tuesday, May 27, the first day of the chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island, where political and business leaders gather to talk about the state’s future.