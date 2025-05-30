Trump redraws Middle East lines: Pressures Israel, courts Iran, lifts Syria sanctions as Gaza burns

A Palestinian man resting on the wreckage of his home in Gaza. – File photo

Trump pressures Israel amid Gaza carnage, Iran talks and Syria sanctions lift — while Yemen escalates support for Palestinians

Despite Israeli frustration with Washington’s new approach to the Middle East’s burning crises, President Trump pressed forward last week with his campaign to reshape the region in ways that serve American interests. He intensified pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to end the genocidal war in Gaza, refrain from obstructing the “very positive” negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and implement his decision to lift sanctions on Syria. Meanwhile, Yemen continues to back the besieged Palestinian people, targeting deep inside Israel with missiles and drones and maintaining a maritime blockade against Israeli vessels — despite Tel Aviv’s retaliatory strikes that destroyed the last civilian aircraft at Sana’a International Airport.

A deal with Iran nearing, U.S. administration says

Trump’s public warning to Netanyahu against any action targeting Iran signals his commitment to reaching an agreement with Tehran and blocking Israeli efforts to derail ongoing negotiations mediated by Oman. Analysts believe Israel will be forced to accept the outcome and attempt to insert conditions into the emerging deal.

In response, Israel dispatched Mossad Director David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to Washington, D.C., acknowledging that the U.S. is moving toward finalizing an agreement with Iran. U.S. officials had previously revealed a rift between the Trump administration and the Israeli government over the Iran nuclear talks. Reports described a tense exchange between Trump and Netanyahu as Israel considered military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities to sabotage the talks.

According to the New York Times, the Israeli threats prompted Trump to call Netanyahu and warn him against any action that might jeopardize the negotiations. On Wednesday, Trump confirmed part of their call, saying he told Netanyahu that “any step against Iran would be inappropriate” because “Washington and Tehran are now close to a solution.”

Trump said the talks with Iran were “very good”, adding, “Iran wants a deal, and an agreement could be reached within a few weeks.” However, he cautioned there are two possible outcomes — one “violent”, which the U.S. hopes to avoid, and the other a negotiated deal.

While Hebrew and American media continue leaking reports of a potential unilateral Israeli strike on Iran, experts agree that Israel cannot carry out such an operation without U.S. approval and support, especially since it could ignite a regional war that would threaten American interests. Iranian officials have made this risk clear in public warnings.

Israel’s Maariv newspaper reported that the true purpose behind Barnea and Dermer’s trip was a “desperate” attempt to prevent an impending U.S. announcement of a partial agreement with Iran. Israeli officials have expressed concern that a temporary deal would only delay, not resolve, the crisis — giving Iran time to strengthen its regional and nuclear position under temporary diplomatic cover.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry vehemently denied a Reuters report that Tehran may freeze uranium enrichment in exchange for the release of frozen Iranian assets and U.S. recognition of Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy. Iran reiterated that uranium enrichment within its territory is a non-negotiable sovereign right.

Iran’s head of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, declared that depriving Iran of enrichment capabilities is unacceptable, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed it remains on high alert and ready for all scenarios.

Gaza ceasefire talks continue amid Israel’s ongoing crimes against humanity in Gaza

As Israel continues its crimes against humanity in Gaza after 600 days of war, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has stepped up efforts to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. Witkoff has proposed a 60-day truce under which Trump would guarantee Israeli compliance with the ceasefire while final negotiations take place to end the war permanently.

According to the latest offer, approved by Israel on Thursday and forwarded to Hamas for their approval, 10 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased ones — among the 58 still held since the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation — would be released over two stages on days one and seven.

In return, humanitarian aid would enter Gaza through agreed-upon channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent. All Israeli offensive military operations would stop once the truce takes effect.

During the ceasefire, Israeli air and drone flights would halt over Gaza for 10 hours daily (12 hours on exchange days). Israel would also withdraw from the northern Gaza “Netzarim corridor” on day one and from the south on day seven.

Talks would continue throughout the truce to reach a permanent end to the war. Israel retains the right to resume combat if no final agreement is reached — a clause seen as a temporary lifeline for Netanyahu’s government, which faces internal threats of collapse if the war ends without “destroying Hamas” or occupying parts of Gaza.

Awaiting Hamas’ official response, Witkoff is expected to travel to the region to finalize the deal, with the support of mediators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar.

Netanyahu under fire from within

Caught between U.S. pressure and internal divisions, Netanyahu tried to project strength during a fiery Knesset session, boasting about “historic achievements” since the Gaza war began — claims that drew sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, said Israel had changed the face of the Middle East and claimed to have eliminated key Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

He insisted that Israel adheres to a policy of forceful retaliation and accused Iran of orchestrating Houthi attacks from Yemen, calling the Houthis mere “proxies.”

However, the session was disrupted by families of Israeli hostages who heckled Netanyahu and held signs demanding a prisoner deal. They accused him of manipulation and negligence.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid lambasted Netanyahu for mismanaging the war, listing failures over the past two and a half years. He argued that Israel had been secure before Netanyahu’s return to power and is now diplomatically isolated.

Lapid pointed to Trump’s disregard for Netanyahu, noting that the U.S. had cut a deal with the Houthis and resumed relations with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan without informing Israel.

“Trump brought you to Washington, told you he’s back in talks with Iran and didn’t even bother to brief you — then sat you in front of global cameras and repeated it,” he said.

Lapid concluded that Netanyahu is afraid of far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who have threatened to collapse the government if the war ends without full military victory.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told NPR that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza. He condemned cabinet calls for starving Gaza’s population and stated that expanding the war serves no legitimate purpose.

Gaza’s inferno

More than 600 days into the war, Gaza has become one of the most devastated and starved places on Earth. With more than 2.2 million Palestinians trapped under relentless bombardment, more than 54,249 people have been killed and 123,492 injured — more than 70 percent of them women and children — according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. At least 10,000 people remain trapped under rubble.

Since resuming its assault on March 18, Israel has killed an estimated 4,000 more people and wounded more than 11,000. It has carried out approximately 14,000 massacres and erased 2,483 families from civil records entirely. Only one survivor remains in 5,620 families.

Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza’s infrastructure — including water, electricity, homes and buildings — effectively forcing residents into conditions resembling the Stone Age. Current estimates suggest 88 percent of Gaza is destroyed.

Last week, the United Nations described Gaza as “the hungriest place on Earth”, warning that time is running out and people are dying every hour. On the first day of operation at a U.S. aid distribution center in Rafah, chaos erupted, resulting in the death of three Palestinians and injuries to dozens more.

The U.N. called the scene “tragic” and rejected the Israeli-American aid plan, which it said politicizes humanitarian relief and puts lives at risk.

The U.S.-linked aid group Gaza Humanity Foundation lost control of the Rafah center as thousands of starving civilians rushed the site. Israeli helicopters were called in to extract armed personnel.

Critics say the aid strategy pressures Gazans to relocate and ties assistance to military and political objectives.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s security cabinet secretly approved plans to build or expand 22 settlements — seven near Jenin, four near Ramallah and others in Hebron, Jerusalem and Jericho.

Israeli ministers called the decision “historic” and aimed at preventing a Palestinian state. Palestinian authorities labeled it a war crime and an assault on the region’s geography.

Yemeni support for Palestinians intensifies

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, confirmed that upcoming operations against Israel would be more effective and impactful, once again calling on Arab and Islamic regimes to halt their cooperation with the Israeli occupation.

Al-Houthi stated that Israel is attempting to reassert its deterrence capabilities through repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure in Yemen. He reaffirmed his movement’s commitment to adopting a stronger position in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid their unprecedented suffering.

In his weekly speech, delivered after Israel destroyed the last civilian aircraft at Sana’a International Airport, Al-Houthi said that the Yemeni armed forces launched 14 missiles — hypersonic and ballistic — and drones last week, targeting areas including Jaffa (Tel Aviv), Haifa, Ashkelon and Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) in occupied Palestine.

According to Al-Masirah TV, Israeli airstrikes hit Sana’a International Airport on Thursday morning, with four raids targeting the runway and a Yemenia Airways aircraft.

Al-Houthi emphasized that “the Israeli aggression on Sana’a Airport will not halt Yemeni operations in support of the Palestinian people”, adding that upcoming actions would be “more effective and more impactful.”

He noted that one of the possible goals of the Israeli airstrike on Sana’a Airport was to disrupt the transport of pilgrims, but assured that ongoing repairs to the airport would continue to ensure operational functionality.

Al-Houthi also reiterated that the Red Sea remains closed to Israeli shipping, and that navigation remains blocked for Israeli vessels. He revealed that a large portion of shipping through the Mediterranean, carrying goods to Israel, is conducted by five Arab and Islamic governments.

He called on those governments to cease their cooperation with Israel, describing their actions as “deeply regrettable, heartbreaking, a betrayal of Islam and a contribution to the crimes being committed in Gaza.”

Sanctions lifted on Syria

Last week, the United States began implementing President Trump’s May 13 announcement in Riyadh to freeze American sanctions on Syria. The European Union followed suit on May 20, lifting all its sanctions on Damascus.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license permitting financial transactions with the new Syrian government led by Ahmad Al-Sharaa, including the Syrian Central Bank and other state institutions.

Additionally, the U.S. State Department issued a 180-day exemption from Caesar Act sanctions, facilitating foreign investment and the provision of essential services such as electricity and water.

This lifting of U.S. and EU sanctions is considered a real opportunity to revive Syria’s economy and reintegrate it into the global financial system. However, experts warn that the impact will not be immediate, and the new government in Damascus faces a critical test in its ability to steer the country out of violence and chaos.

“The war against tyrants is over, and the battle for reconstruction and development has begun,” Al-Sharaa stated during a festival held in Aleppo on Tuesday, titled “Aleppo is the Key to Victory.”

Al-Sharaa also met with at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, where special envoy Thomas Barrack announced that Trump intends to remove Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism in the near future. He emphasized that the main goal of the Trump administration is to empower the current Syrian government and confirmed that the U.S. Congress continues to support this path.

Regarding Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory, Barrack described the issue as a “solvable problem”, stressing that “the solution starts with dialogue.” He affirmed that Washington’s new regional strategy includes the pursuit of peace between Syria and Israel.

Despite growing signs of openness between the Al-Sharaa government and Israel, Syrian security officials denied reports of direct talks. Brigadier General Ahmad Al-Dalati, head of internal security in Suwayda province, strongly denied media claims that he participated in direct negotiation sessions with Israel.

Previously, Reuters cited five informed sources claiming that Israel and Syria had engaged in direct contact over recent weeks, holding face-to-face meetings aimed at easing border tensions and avoiding conflict in southern Syria, where Israeli military activity remains frequent.

Massive investment and energy projects in Syria

As part of efforts to support Syria’s new leadership, Damascus has signed $7 billion worth of agreements with Qatari, American and Turkish companies to expand the national electricity network by an additional 5,000 megawatts, effectively doubling Syria’s current power capacity.

Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al-Bashir described the developments as a “historic moment and a turning point” in Syria’s energy sector. The agreements include the development of four power plants in Deir Ezzor, Mhardeh, Zeizoun in rural Hama and Treifawi in rural Homs, with a total capacity of approximately 4,000 megawatts, using American and European technologies.

Additionally, the deal includes construction of a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in Wadi Al-Rabee’ in southern Syria.

Al-Bashir also announced new agreements to import electricity from Turkey and lay a natural gas pipeline, explaining during his participation at the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit that Syria is close to signing a deal to bring electricity from Turkey via a 400-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line.

Sanctions relief, but not full amnesty

Despite the scale of new economic opportunities, Syria remains in a sensitive transitional phase. The European Union, while lifting broad sanctions, retained security-related restrictions.

Although 24 entities were removed from asset-freeze and travel-ban lists — including the Syrian Central Bank — the EU added five new entities and individuals to its sanctions list over war crimes, particularly sectarian massacres targeting Alawite communities along the Syrian coast this past March.

“The Council has adopted legal decisions lifting all economic sanctions on Syria, except those based on security concerns,” the European Council said in a statement published on its official website. “This decision aims to support the Syrian people in unifying and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria.”

The newly sanctioned individuals include:

Mohammad Hussein al-Jasim (Abu Amsha) leader of the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade

Sayf Boulad Abu Bakr, leader of the Hamza Division

They were accused of serious human rights violations, including arbitrary killings, torture, extortion and forced displacement of civilians.

The Sultan Murad Division was also sanctioned for its involvement in coastal massacres.