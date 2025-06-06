Arab American Civil Rights League celebrates its founding and confronts today’s challenges: “We remain committed to achieving justice”

Chad Newton receiving his Outstanding Leadership Award at the ACRL Gala from Nabih Ayad, Mariam Charara and Mona Fadlallah. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – Under the theme “Fight for Justice” the Arab-American Civil Rights League (ACRL) held its 13th Annual Gala at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, drawing a large crowd that included public officials, civil rights activists and representatives from numerous communities across Metro Detroit, including a strong presence from the Arab American community.

The event, held on May 29, was emceed by Faraz Javed, a journalist with Detroit’s ABC affiliate WXYZ Channel 7, and featured the honoring of several legal and public figures.

Honorees and awards

Civil Rights Achievement Award : Shereef H. Akeel , an Arab American civil rights attorney.

Lifetime Commitment to Justice Award : Paul Abbate , former Detroit FBI official and former deputy director of the FBI.

Outstanding Leadership in Justice Award : Chad Newton , CEO of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

Resilience in Justice Awards: Presented to Darrell Woods, chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners; Rev. Teferi Brent, a community leader; and Negus Vu, activist and president of The People’s Action organization, in recognition of their work advocating for the rights of African American communities.

All honorees emphasized the essential role played by the ACRL and its founder, Nabih Ayad, in defending the civil rights of Arab and Muslim Americans and promoting social justice and support for marginalized communities in Michigan and across the U.S. since the organization’s founding in 2011.

Akeel and Abbate reflect on Palestine and justice

Akeel, a U.S.-Egyptian lawyer who won a historic $42 million judgment against a Pentagon contractor for abusing three former Abu Ghraib detainees, warned “the assault on the U.S. Constitution today poses a greater threat to our nation than the attacks of September 11.”

He condemned the crackdown on pro-Palestine activism across the United States.

Abbate, who resigned as deputy director of the FBI just hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, reflected on his service in Detroit, saying it gave him a great opportunity to understand Arab and Muslim American communities in Michigan.

“You are not just friends or acquaintances — I consider you my family,” he warmly told the audience.

A night of tribute and reflection

The gala opened with a video presentation highlighting key legal victories and advocacy efforts led by the ACRL over the past year, underscoring the organization’s mission to serve the oppressed and marginalized, regardless of race or origin.

ACRL Executive Director Mariam Charara, an attorney, said the league was not just celebrating civil rights heroes, but reaffirming its principled duty “to be the voice for the voiceless.”

“ACRL is a bridge between silence and justice,” she added.

Ayad reaffirms the ACRL’s principles and support for Palestinians in Gaza

Ayad, an attorney, emphasized that since its founding, the ACRL has stood on the front lines in the fight against Islamophobia and xenophobia, serving as, “A protective shield for Arab, Muslim and broader American communities — and communities around the world.”

Ayad strongly reaffirmed the league’s unwavering support for the people of Gaza, who have endured 19 months of genocide and ethnic cleansing. He praised the courage of student-led movements across the country that have stood up for Palestinian rights.

“Those who are seeking justice are on the right side of history.”

He criticized American officials for labeling protesters as “shameful” or “foolish.”

“They keep calling what’s happening in Gaza a conflict or a war, but the reality is that Gaza has become a human slaughterhouse,” Ayad said.

Former U.S. Representative Cori Bush delivers keynote

Former U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri delivered the keynote address, denouncing the ethnic cleansing in Gaza. She said her recent loss in the Democratic primary and her departure from Congress would not stop her from continuing to fight for civil and constitutional rights.

“Whether I am inside or outside of Congress, I will keep fighting for justice and against oppression,” Bush said.

She revealed that AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) spent nearly $18 million to defeat her because of her repeated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and her criticism of Israeli brutal policies against Palestinians in Gaza. She pledged to continue advocating for human rights and social justice.

“In Gaza, in Congo, in Detroit and in St. Louis, Missouri,” she added.

Bush also addressed the devastating tornado that struck St. Louis in May, killing several people and destroying thousands of homes and buildings. She criticized the U.S. government’s slow response to the disaster.

“Some American officials prefer sending money overseas instead of helping the vulnerable and needy here at home,” she said in a clear reference to U.S. military and financial support for Israel.

Jamaal Bowman was scheduled to speak

Former U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was also scheduled to deliver remarks, but was unable to attend due to family circumstances, according to ACRL officials.

Like Bush, Bowman lost his primary race last August after a massive pressure campaign and approximately $25 million in spending by AIPAC to support his opponent. His criticism of Israeli policy, particularly during the war on Gaza, was a key reason for the opposition to his re-election.

Shaun King closed the evening with a call to action

Prominent human rights activist and recent Muslim convert Shaun King, who embraced Islam in 2024, inspired by the suffering in Gaza, closed the evening by calling for unity and courage in the face of injustice.

“Silence in the face of oppression is complicity. We must all take responsibility and work together to amplify the voices of the oppressed and build a better future.”

King noted the dramatic shift in U.S. public opinion on the Palestinian cause in light of Israel’s war on Gaza.

“Today, 60 percent of Americans oppose the ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories — compared to just 10 percent in the 1980s.”

He praised the principled stands of both Bush and Bowman.

“Their seats in Congress were not just stolen from them — they were stolen from the American people,” King said.

He added that the number of truly trustworthy members of Congress today “Could be counted on one hand.”