Dearborn Heights man faces 30 years in prison for alleged sexual assault, harboring of teen girl

Kamal Abou Darwiche.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Wayne County prosecutors filed multiple felony charges against a 62-year-old Arab man from Dearborn Heights last week for allegedly harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl, sexually assaulting her and providing her with marijuana. The teen had reportedly escaped from a juvenile facility in Dearborn Heights in mid-March and remained missing for nearly six weeks before being found by Dearborn Heights Police on April 23.

Kamal Abou Darwiche, 62, now faces the following charges:

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Providing marijuana to a minor, a felony with a maximum sentence of eight years.

Harboring a runaway, a misdemeanor carrying up to one year in jail.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy signed the arrest warrant for Abou Darwiche on Monday, June 9, and charges were publicly announced the next day.

However, no preliminary court hearing date has been set. He is currently being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to an expired temporary visa.

According to police, the girl had escaped from Vista Maria, a juvenile care center, and later investigations revealed that she had been staying at Abou Darwiche’s residence. He told police he had met her by chance on the street and took her in, giving her money and shelter.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar confirmed that the girl had freedom of movement inside and outside the home. However, the case raised serious concerns about the nature of the relationship between the adult man and the underage girl — “who legally cannot consent to such a relationship,” Haidar said.

After being found, the teen was placed in the care of Child Protective Services and underwent psychological evaluation. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether she was subjected to sexual exploitation or human trafficking, including possible links to other suspects — one of whom is a former employee of the facility, according to Dearborn Heights police.

Haidar also noted that the girl had previously been seen near a car wash, and that Abou Darwiche had initially denied seeing her. A handwritten list was found in the home, reportedly written by the girl, outlining personal aspirations such as moving out of state, finding a job and buying a car — indicating a desire for a new life.