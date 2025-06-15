Dearborn bids farewell to transformative Henry Ford College President Russell Kavalhuna

Russ Kavalhuna receiving a certificate of recognition from Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun joined by Dearborn Board of Education Trustees Patrick D'Ambrosio, Mary K. Petlichkoff, Irene Watts, Jamal Aljahmi, Amer Zahr, as well as Osama Siblani, Ali Jawad and Assad Turfe. - Photo by The Arab American News

DEARBORN – On the eve of Henry Ford College President Russell Kavalhuna’s transition to the presidency of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo in July, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani and longtime community leader and activist Ali Jawad hosted a farewell dinner in his honor, in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the development of the college — home to more than 14,000 students, including a high concentration of Arab Americans.

The event took place Thursday at La Pita Banquet Hall in Dearborn and drew a range of educational, civic and political figures. Speakers praised the vital impact Kavalhuna has made since assuming the presidency of the college in 2018. His recent appointment to lead Western Michigan University, they said, further affirmed his exceptional leadership skills and academic qualifications.

Under Kavalhuna’s tenure, Henry Ford College witnessed remarkable progress. Student retention and graduation rates improved significantly, with the graduation rate rising from just 6 percent to 25 percent. The college also secured $90 million to construct a new student center — the Southeast Michigan Student Success Center — the largest infrastructure project since the college’s founding in 1937.

In an emotional address, Kavalhuna reflected on the strong relationship between the college and the community, which he said places great value on academic achievement.

“One of Dearborn’s greatest strengths is its commitment to educational opportunity,” he said.

“If we continue this relationship and work together as a college and a community, no one can compete with us,” he added. “This will always be your college — a source of pride for you all.”

Kavalhuna expressed deep gratitude for his time at Henry Ford College.

“I will always cherish my time as president of Henry Ford College. It has been an immense honor to serve public education here in Dearborn, helping people improve their lives. This college will always hold a special place in my heart.”

He also spoke fondly of the personal and community connections he built with families and leaders throughout Dearborn over the past eight years, noting the warmth and affection that characterized those relationships.

“You always treated me like a member of your family,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for that.”

Kavalhuna voiced confidence in the college’s ability to continue thriving and in the educational leaders’ capacity to select a new president to lead the institution, which offers in-district advantages to Dearborn students and is considered a cornerstone of the city’s identity.

Siblani wished Kavalhuna “the best of luck” in his new position at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

“You were born there, and you have family there,” he said. “But we’re going to miss you dearly here. And we know you’ll miss us, too — you’ll miss this city and our delicious food… the shawarma, the hummus, the falafel.”

“I gained 12 pounds living here!” Kavalhuna playfully replied.

“Always remember, you have a family here,” Siblani said. “Visit us whenever you can, and we’ll be here to welcome you.”

Dearborn School Board Trustee Amer Zahr noted the demanding work faced by the board — which also oversees Henry Ford College — and praised Kavalhuna’s legacy.

“I’ve known Russell both before and after becoming a board member, and I understand the major void his departure to another university will leave,” Zahr said. “But we will do everything we can to choose the right president for our college and build on the progress we made under your leadership.”

Last month, the Dearborn School Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Lori Gonko, the college’s vice president of strategy and human resources, as interim president to lead the institution following Kavalhuna’s departure.

“We’re fortunate to have many qualified members at the college and in the community capable of stepping into this temporary role,” Trustee Jamal alJahmy said. “We thank them all for their dedication and hard work.”

He expressed his desire to work with all stakeholders to ensure student success while the college launches a formal search for a permanent president in the coming months.

At the close of the event, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun presented a commemorative plaque to Kavalhuna, joined by Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, activist Ali Jawad, Siblani and school Trustees Zahr, alJahmy, Irene Watts, Patrick D’Ambrosio and Mary Petlichkoff, along with other community leaders.

Turfe and Watts as well as Eric Radar, external vice president of the HFC Federation of Teachers, Local 1650, spoke at the event praising Kavahluna’s tenure and his leadership at Henry Ford College.

About Russell Kavalhuna

Kavalhuna is the son of Eastern European immigrants and is a product of public education and the American Dream. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation science from Western Michigan University in 2001, and a Juris Doctor from Cooley Law School in 2007. He is married to Courtney and they have two children.

His professional background includes serving as executive director of flight operations at WMU’s College of Aviation from 2015 to 2018, assistant U.S. attorney in Grand Rapids from 2009 to 2015, and law clerk at the Michigan Supreme Court from 2007 to 2009. Before entering law, he worked as a commercial airline captain for a U.S. Airways affiliate from 2001 to 2006.

He currently serves on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Workforce Development Board and is a member of the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, which oversees statewide aviation infrastructure and policy.