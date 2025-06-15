Dearborn cracks down on wedding convoys: Arab American man arrested for firing gun from rented Lamborghini

Hassan Rabat, was arrested after a witness submitted dashcam footage capturing him firing a handgun.

DEARBORN — Amid the festive atmosphere of Eid al-Adha and high school graduation season, the city witnessed a troubling surge in dangerous stunt driving over the past week. In response, Dearborn Police ramped up enforcement against reckless drivers and impounded several high-end sports cars — including one incident involving an Arab American man from Detroit who went so far as to fire a gun into the air in celebration of a wedding.

The suspect, Hassan Rabat, was arrested after a witness submitted dashcam footage capturing him firing a handgun out the passenger window of a rented Lamborghini. The vehicle was spotted Sunday on Ford Road near Evergreen in Dearborn.

Rabat, who holds a commercial truck driver’s license, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and later released on bail pending his next court appearance.

Police Chief Issa Shahin described the incident as part of a broader and growing trend: the renting of exotic cars for celebratory convoys, especially weddings, where participants often block traffic and perform hazardous stunts.

Rabat’s arrest came after a rapid response from Dearborn Police to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Ford Road. Officers tracked the Lamborghini to a nearby banquet hall in Dearborn Heights, where a family wedding was taking place, and arrested the shooter on site while impounding the vehicle.

Shahin stressed that weddings are not the only public safety concern. He urged parents not to rent luxury sports cars for their children’s graduation celebrations.

“Nothing good ever comes from that,” he warned.

In a video posted to social media, Shahin addressed the public directly:

“If you rent a car and drive recklessly in this city, whether it’s for a wedding or not, you’ll find your vehicle parked in the same place.” He gestured to the Dearborn Police impound lot.

Standing next to the impounded Lamborghini and several other seized vehicles, Shahin reiterated his department’s commitment to educating the public and holding violators accountable.

“This behavior is unacceptable in the city of Dearborn,” he said. “And if you do it here, you will be held accountable.”