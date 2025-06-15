LAHC awards $60,000 in scholarships to 20 local students, honors Michigan officials with the Excellence Awards

Scholarship recipients pose for a photo with LAHC leaders and honored guests. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – The nonprofit organization Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC) awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 20 high-achieving high school graduates from the Dearborn area and honored several high-ranking Michigan officials during its 42nd Annual Awards Gala, held Tuesday evening at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn. The event drew a crowd of nearly 800 guests.

The evening, co-hosted by WXYZ Channel 7 news anchors Glenda Lewis and Simon Shaykhet, featured the presentation of LAHC’s Excellence and Outstanding Achievement Award to:

Matt Hall , Republican Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Sarah Anthony , Democrat, chairperson of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Chad Newton, CEO of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport Authority (WCAA)

The award recognized their contributions to public service and support for diverse community causes.

Officials praise LAHC’s community role

All three honorees praised LAHC’s four-decade legacy of service to Metro Detroit’s communities. Hall reaffirmed the House’s commitment to funding public safety and infrastructure in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, including road and bridge repairs. Anthony commended LAHC’s wide-ranging nonprofit initiatives in education, health and youth empowerment, while Newton applauded the organization’s holistic, inclusive approach to community development.

From a heritage club to a leading community organization

Founded in 1982 by veteran community leader Ali Jawad as the Lebanese American Heritage Club, LAHC has grown into a key institution in the Arab American community. It offers programs in youth development, scholarship funding, mental and behavioral health services, autism and special needs care and nutrition education.

Today, LAHC serves an estimated 56,000 individuals annually across Metro Detroit, according to Executive Director Wassim Mahfouz. Its services include leadership training, sports facilities, digital and financial literacy classes, substance abuse prevention, juvenile justice outreach, English-language lessons, workforce training, housing assistance and food distribution.

A short video shown during the gala highlighted these services, followed by a musical performance by the Detroit Youth Choir, composed entirely of African American singers — a gesture underscoring LAHC’s commitment to cross-cultural solidarity.

According to the organization’s website (lahc.org), LAHC positions itself as a champion for immigrant rights and a defender of underserved communities, including Middle Eastern and North African Americans, Spanish speakers, and those impacted by systemic racism, xenophobia and generational poverty.

“Not just a celebration” — a commitment to impact

In his speech, Mahfouz emphasized that the event is more than a celebration — it’s a reaffirmation of the organization’s mission to empower lives and recognize agents of change.

Mahfouz noted that 90 cents of every donated dollar directly funds LAHC programs, and the organization has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships since its founding.

Corporate sponsors and community partners

Several sponsors supported the gala, including the Ford Philanthropy and Huntington Bank. In his remarks, Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington National Bank, expressed pride in his ongoing partnership with LAHC and the broader Arab American community.

“From the door to the podium, I knew everyone here,” he said, referencing his deepening ties to the community.

Scholarship recipients honored

The evening concluded with Ali Jawad, Allie Berry, and Wasim Mahfouz distributing scholarships to the 20 students, as the crowd applauded their achievements.