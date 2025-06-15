U.S. distances itself publicly while Netanyahu launches war on Iran, igniting regional conflict

Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites, killing military commanders in major attack

President Trump’s repeated public appeals to Israel not to launch a military strike on Iran failed to dissuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from igniting a major regional conflict in a desperate bid to save his faltering government — and potentially drag Washington into the chaos. This comes just days before the sixth round of negotiations is set to take place between the U.S. and Iran in Oman on Sunday.

After political and media obfuscation, the Israeli government announced on the morning of Friday, June 13, that it had completed what it called a “preliminary strike” targeting dozens of Iranian military sites, including nuclear facilities.

Citing an Israeli source, CNN reported, “This isn’t a one-day attack — we’re planning multiple rounds of strikes on Iran”, under the name Operation Rising Lion.

According to Israeli media, the first strike sought to assassinate Iran’s chief of staff, top Revolutionary Guard commanders and nuclear scientists. Israel then launched a second wave of airstrikes targeting additional sites, including the Natanz nuclear facility. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency confirmed the deaths of IRGC commander Hossein Salami and four other high-ranking military and nuclear officials. However, it reported that Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Supreme Leader adviser Ali Shamkhani survived, though Shamkhani was seriously injured. Iran also confirmed no radioactive contamination at Natanz.

Israeli outlet Walla reported that Israeli security sources believed the Iranian General Staff, including nuclear scientists, were likely neutralized in the first strike. An Israeli military official told Army Radio that Israel “executed its operation in a neighborhood where top IRGC commanders reside.” Israeli Channel 13 quoted Israeli military officers saying the strike may have “exceeded expectations.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, “Israel acted unilaterally — we were not involved in the strikes.

“Israel informed us that it believed this was a necessary act of self-defense,” he added.

Rubio emphasized that the U.S. had taken steps to protect its forces and maintain coordination with regional partners. He warned Iran not to target U.S. interests or personnel, but notably refrained from reaffirming Washington’s traditional pledge to protect Israel’s security.

“This is a critical moment,” Netanyahu declared, following the initial Israeli strike on Tehran and other locations, targeting senior military officials, IRGC sites and nuclear facilities. “The strike is meant to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.”

He accused Iran of enriching uranium to a level sufficient for nine nuclear bombs and vowed the military campaign would continue as needed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced a preemptive strike and declared a special state of emergency across Israel’s home front. The Israeli army said it was immediately revising home front defense policy and relocating key officials to secure locations. Regional airspaces were closed amid heightened anticipation of an Iranian response.

However, analysts noted that Israeli strikes alone are unlikely to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facilities without the kind of firepower delivered by U.S. B-2 bombers. According to U.S. media, the Israeli offensive appears limited in its capacity to fully eliminate Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump distances himself

Despite the Israeli air campaign, President Trump had signaled in the days prior a clear preference for a diplomatic route over military escalation.

“We’re pretty close to a very good deal,” he told reporters at the White House the day before the attack.

“I don’t want them to interfere,” he added about Israel, “because I think it could ruin everything.

“I want to avoid conflict,” he added. “Iran will have to negotiate more seriously, and that means offering something they’re currently unwilling to give.”

After the Israeli strikes, Trump avoided public appearances, breaking with his usual routine. Axios reported that the U.S. had informed Israel it would “not participate directly” in any Israeli strike against Iranian nuclear facilities. Nonetheless, media reports confirmed Israel’s intent to proceed, while Iran affirmed it was prepared to retaliate — especially after conducting a complex intelligence operation that allegedly captured sensitive Israeli security data.

Despite escalating war rhetoric, Trump sought throughout the past week to distance himself from Israel’s actions, aiming to avoid a U.S.-Iran military confrontation. Just before explosions rocked Tehran, Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear issue. And that he instructed his administration to negotiate with Iran.

“Iran can become a great nation — but first, it must completely abandon its nuclear ambitions,” Trump stated.

Netanyahu thanked Trump in his video address to the Israelis, citing opposition to Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

“He has made clear time and again that Iran cannot have a nuclear enrichment program,” he said. “Today, it is clear that Iran was just buying for time.”

Trump, asked earlier Thursday whether he was trying to talk Netanyahu out of attacking Iran, said that he preferred an agreement with Iran and that “we’re fairly close to an agreement.”

“As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it,” he said.

“Whether it’s going in or not going in, they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he added, “I’d prefer the more friendly path.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. began taking precautionary steps, such as partially evacuating its Baghdad embassy, putting forces in the region on alert and issuing travel advisories for Americans. These measures suggested that Washington believed an Iranian response was not only possible — but imminent.

Iran, for its part, hardened its tone.

“Our enemies want us to disarm so that Israel can bomb us with impunity,” President Masoud Pezeshkian declared.

He warned of direct retaliatory actions, including targeting U.S. bases in the region — moves that could entangle Trump in a broader war.

Axios also revealed that Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had warned senior Republican senators that Iran could mount “a wide-scale, deadly response” if Israel bombed its nuclear sites. Witkoff added that military action remains an Israeli option if negotiations fail to meet Israel’s demand for full dismantlement of Iran’s program.

On Thursday, the Pentagon canceled a planned weekend visit by CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla to Israel — a further indication of the U.S.’ desire to avoid appearing complicit in the strikes.

Netanyahu’s power struggles and the war on Gaza

Netanyahu’s decision to launch a war on Iran did not come out of nowhere — his far-right government was on the brink of collapse just days earlier. In a rare move, the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party had announced plans to vote for dissolving the Knesset due to frustration with Netanyahu. The vote was delayed after Netanyahu reportedly made undisclosed promises to the far right.

The timing was critical: Netanyahu was under pressure from opposition and coalition partners over domestic and foreign crises — including the ongoing war in Gaza and controversy over ultra-Orthodox military conscription.

Netanyahu and his ultranationalist coalition continue to wage a campaign of genocide in Gaza. He recently stated that a “vast majority” of Israelis support the total elimination of Hamas and insisted “there will be no civil war.”

In a further act of aggression, Israeli forces detained activists aboard the ship Madleen as they attempted to break the Gaza blockade. The Israeli human rights group Adalah said the court upheld detention orders for eight activists, who are being held near Ben Gurion Airport until a July 8 hearing. Their request for release was denied.

Meanwhile, the “Convoy of Resilience” crossed from Tunisia into Libya and then entered Egypt, aiming to reach Gaza’s border—** if allowed by Cairo —** by next Monday, in a sign of international popular solidarity with the besieged enclave.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel — backed by the U.S. — has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, killing and wounding more than 181,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. More than 11,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. A starvation crisis, exacerbated by the blockade, has led the United Nations to label Gaza the hungriest place on Earth.

The Gaza Government Media Office revealed that in just two weeks, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was responsible for the deaths of more than 130 civilians, shot while attempting to collect food parcels at Israeli checkpoints. Nearly 1,000 more were injured.

The office also said that nine Palestinians are still missing after being lured by the same group into areas controlled by the Israeli military. The office condemned the organization for spreading falsehoods and cooperating with military plans.

“Any organization claiming to be humanitarian while carrying out military agendas cannot be considered a relief group,” it said.

Further controversy erupted when the militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab announced it was recruiting volunteers for administrative, civil and popular committees as part of a new civil authority in Gaza. Abu Shabab’s so-called “Popular Forces” are believed to be backed by Israel and Netanyahu in an effort to replace Hamas.

The militia issued a statement on Facebook calling for specialists in all professional and academic fields to help form administrative structures in the area it controls in eastern Rafah.

Netanyahu has openly admitted to supporting militias in Gaza against Hamas based on security agency recommendations, calling it a “good thing” that helps “save Israeli soldiers’ lives.”