Dearborn Police warn against illegal fireworks use during Independence Day celebrations

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin emphasizes firework laws ahead of July 4th celebrations, zero-tolerance policy announced. - Videograb

DEARBORN – On Tuesday, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin issued a public safety message warning about the dangers of fireworks during upcoming Independence Day celebrations on July 4, highlighting stricter security measures and legal penalties, including fines for parents whose children violate fireworks laws.

In a video message that included footage from past incidents, Shahin urged local families and residents to cooperate with authorities by supervising and guiding their children and teens to prevent dangerous behavior that could harm them or others or damage property.

“I ask for your cooperation in making this year’s Independence Day holiday fun and safe for all of our neighbors,” Shahin said.

He noted that the city had witnessed several tragic incidents in previous years, including two young girls who suffered serious injuries last year, in addition to injuries among police officers and damage to public property.

“As many of you know, Dearborn has seen disturbing incidents in the past due to reckless and illegal use of fireworks during July 4 celebrations,” Shahin added. “We’ve observed frequent and disruptive fireworks usage beyond private property lines, spreading smoke and hazardous debris across neighborhoods.”

He warned that such behaviors are “unacceptable and entirely illegal”, adding that the Dearborn Police Department will enforce strict rules this year to ensure a “safe week for everyone”, including a significant increase in police presence across the city and tighter enforcement of loitering and fireworks laws.

Shahin clarified that under current city regulations, fireworks may only be used between June 20 and July 5, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., and only within the boundaries of private property. He warned that launching fireworks from other locations or allowing debris to fall on others’ homes or yards is a violation of the law and will be prosecuted.

He emphasized that fireworks are strictly prohibited on public property, such as schools, houses of worship, streets and city parks, and violators will face serious consequences.

“Violators will be taken to the police department, and parents may be fined,” he stated.

“For this reason, we ask parents to actively supervise and guide their children, especially teens and young adults, and to know where they are and what they’re doing — especially during this time,” Shahin added.

“This holiday, and the days surrounding it, are meant to be a joyful, shared celebration for everyone.

“As a united community, we must work harder to ensure our activities don’t lead to tragic consequences for our families and neighbors. Thank you for helping keep our community safe.”

The Dearborn Police Department also stated in a follow-up announcement that more details about the public safety plan regarding fireworks will be shared in the coming days.