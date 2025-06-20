Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi addresses the guests at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center on Wednesday, June 18. - Photos by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — Before a large gathering of local officials and community leaders, the Bint Jebail Cultural Club in Dearborn hosted an honorary celebration on Wednesday for Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi, recently appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Bazzi, originally from the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, made history in May as the first Arab and first Muslim to serve on Michigan’s second-highest court, just below the Michigan Supreme Court.

The event featured heartfelt speeches that expressed the pride of the Arab American community in Metro Detroit in Judge Bazzi’s integrity, professionalism and commitment to civil rights and justice. Speakers highlighted her long legal career, her dedication to public service and her leadership in civic and community organizations — including her four-year term as president of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC).

A well-deserved milestone

Dearborn Heights 20th District Court Judge David Turfe described Bazzi’s appointment as a clear testament to her legal qualifications and professional excellence. He emphasized the symbolic significance of her appointment — reflecting her religious values and community roots.

“Her appointment is a source of pride for Arab and Muslim communities across Michigan,” Turfe said, also paying tribute to her parents, renowned businessman Aref Saad and his wife, Aida, who immigrated from Lebanon in the early 1970s and raised six successful children.

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe also praised Bazzi’s achievement, noting the growing influence of Arab Americans in Michigan public life.

“Thirty years ago, we had only one elected Arab American official — the former Dearborn City Councilwoman Suzanne Sareini,” Turfe said. “But today, in this very room, we have many.”

He concluded his speech with a powerful remark that drew enthusiastic applause:

“Out of 46,000 attorneys in Michigan, there are only 25 judges on the Court of Appeals — and among them is one Arab American woman: Mariam Saad Bazzi from Bint Jbeil.”

Bazzi’s brother, Samer Saad, spoke on behalf of the family that emigrated in 1972, “with only a dream and a vision of building a good family in the new world.” He praised his parents for raising their children on “hard work, responsibility and ethics” and said that Mariam had always valued education and integrity from a young age.

Saad thanked the local community for its steadfast support and gave special thanks to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, former General Security chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim and MP Ali Bazzi for personally calling the family to congratulate them.



































A personal tribute

The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani delivered an emotional speech recalling his close relationship with the Bazzi family.

“I still remember being invited to their home when Mariam was just a toddler,” Siblani said. “I’ve watched her grow into an inspiring, powerful figure — a loving wife and devoted mother.”

He described Bazzi as, “a great branch of a great family from a great city — Bint Jbeil — which remains close to our hearts.”

Siblani traced the milestones of Bazzi’s career, culminating in her historic appointment by Governor Whitmer.

He thanked the governor for her friendship, leadership and for the elevation of Bazzi to the Appellate Court, noting that, “Mariam is a judge that both Democrats and Republicans agree… is fair and highly qualified to handle the gavel of justice.”

Siblani recalled her appointment in 2017 to the Wayne County Third Circuit Court by Republican Governor Snyder and her recent elevation to the Court of Appeals bench by Democratic Governor Whitmer.

“Mariam’s story of ambition, excellence and resilience is an inspiration for future generations,” Siblani said. “This is a step forward. But the best is yet to come.”

He invited all the guests to join the official investiture ceremony of Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi on Thursday, September 18 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Source of pride and inspiration

Other speakers included community activist Yusra Hammoud, 19th District Court Chief Judge Sam Salamey, Bazzi’s daughter, Nour, and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi. All highlighted the importance of Judge Bazzi’s achievement and the positive example she sets for Arab Americans in Michigan and across the U.S.

Speakers praised Bazzi’s work ethic and commitment to public service, emphasizing the inspiration she offers to Arab and Muslim American youth — especially young women — as a symbol of perseverance and leadership.

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the county, describing Bazzi as “a shining example of Arab American excellence and pride.”

Also, State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D- Dearborn) presented a proclamation by the state to Judge Bazzi.

Judge Bazzi’s emotional speech

In an emotional closing speech — marked by moments of tears — Bazzi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from the Arab American community throughout her legal and public service journey.

She specifically thanked longtime activist Abed Hammoud, Siblani, Judges Turfe and Salamey, Mona Fadllalah, Fadwa Hammoud and her parents, siblings, husband, Aboudi Bazzi, and her three children, Nour, Zain and Yousef.

“This moment is not just mine,” she said. “It belongs to our entire community. I am strong because my community is strong — a community rooted in the south of Lebanon.”

She concluded to thunderous applause:

“I am proud to be a daughter of Lebanon, a daughter of the South, a daughter of Bint Jbeil.”

About Judge Mariam Bazzi

Judge Bazzi brings deep legal experience to the Michigan Court of Appeals. She previously served on the Wayne County Circuit Court since her appointment by Gov. Snyder in 2017 and was re-elected twice — a testament to her reputation in Michigan’s legal community.

Beyond the bench, she has been actively involved in civic and legal organizations, including the Detroit Bar Association, Michigan Judges Association, National Muslim Law Association and the Michigan Advisory Council on Middle Eastern Affairs. She has served as a trustee and later president of the Dearborn Board of Education, overseeing the city’s public schools and Henry Ford College.

Bazzi holds a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan–Dearborn.

Under her current appointment, Bazzi will serve on the Court of Appeals through early 2027. To remain on the bench, she must run for a full six-year term in the November 2026 election. The Court of Appeals comprises 25 judges elected from four districts: Detroit, Troy, Grand Rapids and Lansing.