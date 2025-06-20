Councilwoman Nancy Bryer seeks re-election this fall

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With election time fast approaching, Councilwoman Nancy Bryer is hoping to retain her seat on the council.

Bryer was elected in 2021 and seeking to serve another four year term.

Having earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Tacoma Community College in Washington State, Bryer previously served as president of the South Dearborn Heights Civic Commission and still remains very active. She also remains active on the Ecorse Creek Commission, is involved with both senior centers and the reunion planning for Roosevelt and Robichaud High Schools.

Bryer’s parents purchased the home she currently resides in in 1946 when her father returned from serving in WWII and she has been a Michigan resident most of her life. She also raised her two children, Carol and Robert, in Dearborn Heights and she has four grandchildren.

“I am running for re-election to city council because there is still a great need for my services and much to fix,” Bryer said. “My main concerns are the Ecorse Creek, our seniors and first responders, and the safety of children and residents.”

With the exception of 2021 when Bryer ran her first campaign, she worked all elections in the city since 2009.

Bryer had been appointed to the Van Born Corridor and Women’s Commissions by the late Mayor Daniel Paletko.

With 35 years of real estate background, Bryer says she has learned to negotiate and listen to others.

“I consider myself to be someone who unites rather than divides people,” she said. “I hope to be a voice of transparency and cooperation on this upcoming council.”