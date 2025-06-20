Israel-Iran conflict escalates, sparking fears of global war

Smoke and fire rise from the site of a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, on June 15. – Photo by Reuters

The world stands on the precipice of a catastrophic war as the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran accelerates beyond containment. Following Israel’s surprise airstrikes on Tehran, an unprecedented and bold provocation that claimed the lives of senior Iranian military commanders, Iran retaliated with precision missile attacks on Israeli strategic facilities. The reverberations of these strikes are now shaking the entire region, fueling fears that this is not merely another flare-up in a volatile Middle East, but the prelude to a broader and perhaps irreversible global war.

At the heart of this unfolding nightmare lies a calculated gamble — one spearheaded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emboldened by unwavering U.S. support and an international community too fractured to stop him. What we are witnessing is not just the escalation of a regional feud, but the systematic ignition of a conflict that could, if left unchecked, metastasize into World War III.

A deliberate provocation

Sources within Israel’s defense establishment and intelligence community now acknowledge privately what the government refuses to admit publicly: the airstrikes on Iran were not merely retaliatory or defensive — they were designed to provoke. For years, Netanyahu has warned of Iran’s growing power and nuclear ambitions, often using fear as political currency. But this time, the prime minister appears to be playing a much more dangerous game.

The operation, targeting Iranian military leadership deep inside Tehran, represents a direct assault on Iranian sovereignty. It was an act designed to force Iran into open war. The logic is chillingly Machiavellian: by compelling Iran to retaliate, Israel positions itself as a victim and secures American involvement. The hope is that Iran, by launching missiles or drone attacks in response, crosses a red line that compels the United States to enter the fray on Israel’s behalf — militarily, financially and diplomatically.

This is not a theory. Multiple high-ranking Israeli sources have confirmed that Netanyahu’s inner circle views U.S. involvement as the only way to permanently neutralize Iran. In this context, the airstrikes were not a mistake. They were bait.

The U.S. role: Enabler or ally?

The United States, under President Trump’s second administration, has not only stood by Israel, but has actively enabled its campaign of aggression. In recent months, U.S. arms shipments to Israel have increased dramatically. American-made jets, missiles and precision-guided bombs have turned Gaza into an open-air graveyard. Now, those same tools are being used against Iran.

The White House has offered no condemnation of Israel’s preemptive strikes. In fact, several administration officials, speaking on background, suggested that the U.S. views Israel’s actions as “defensive in nature” and “within the scope of their sovereign right to security.” This framing deliberately ignores the broader context of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and its historical campaign of regional hegemony.

By backing Israel unconditionally, the United States has made itself a party to these acts of aggression. It is no longer simply Israel’s protector. It is Israel’s partner in war.

The implications of this alliance are vast. If Iran retaliates further and Israeli casualties mount, Washington will be under immense pressure to respond. U.S. military assets stationed in Iraq, Syria, Bahrain and Qatar are already on high alert. American naval strike groups in the Mediterranean have been repositioned. One wrong move — one misinterpreted radar signature, one stray missile — and the U.S. could find itself in a shooting war with Iran. From there, the path to global escalation is not just possible. It is probable.

Civilian terror and human suffering

Lost amid the geopolitical chessboard and diplomatic maneuvering are the millions of civilians who now live in daily terror. In Gaza, already reduced to rubble, Israel’s unrelenting bombardment continues. In Iran, major cities are bracing for further Israeli attacks. Air raid sirens wail. People sleep in basements. Hospitals overflow. Supermarkets are emptying.

The psychological trauma being inflicted on the region cannot be overstated. In Gaza, where over 55,000 civilians have been killed — many of them women and children — the survivors are left to bury their loved ones with their bare hands. In Tehran and Isfahan, families wait helplessly as their leader’s vow revenge. No one knows what tomorrow will bring, except that it may be worse than today.

And yet, the world’s response has been paralyzed. International organizations, from the U.N. to the Red Cross, have issued statements of concern — but these are words, not actions. No meaningful sanctions have been levied. No arms embargoes enacted. No international tribunal has been empowered to investigate war crimes. The global order is not merely failing. It is complicit.

A path to world war III

The current trajectory is disturbingly familiar to students of history. A localized assassination in 1914 led to trench warfare across Europe. An ideological movement in the 1930s led to a world consumed by fascism and genocide. Today, a preemptive strike by a nuclear-armed state, backed by the most powerful military on earth, is once again setting the world on fire.

Geopolitical analysts now openly warn that a regional war between Israel and Iran would not remain confined to those two nations. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, Ansar Allah forces in Yemen and even elements in Pakistan and Afghanistan could be drawn in. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt — already walking a tightrope of neutrality — could be forced to take sides. Turkey, with its own ambitions and anxieties, may not remain passive.

Most dangerously, global powers like Russia and China may see strategic opportunity in an overextended United States. Moscow, still reeling from Western sanctions, may choose to support Iran covertly, dragging the Ukraine conflict into a broader East-West confrontation. Beijing, watching closely, could exploit U.S. distraction to make moves in Taiwan or the South China Sea.

What begins as an Israeli gamble could end as a global conflagration.

Manufactured consent

What makes this moment even more volatile is the narrative being sold to the public — particularly in the United States. Mainstream media coverage has framed Israel as acting in “self-defense”, conveniently omitting its role as the initiator of this current cycle of violence. Pundits speak of Iranian aggression without acknowledging the thousands of dead Palestinian civilians or the military occupation that has fueled resistance movements for decades.

This one-sided portrayal fosters public support for further escalation. By omitting critical context and amplifying Israeli government talking points, American media outlets are manufacturing consent for a war that most citizens do not fully understand.

The consequences of this consent are lethal. Already, Congress is debating an emergency military aid package to Israel, potentially exceeding $20 billion. Defense contractors are quietly preparing for expanded operations. The machinery of war is not just in motion — it is accelerating.

Voices of resistance

Amid the darkness, there are still voices calling for de-escalation. A coalition of former diplomats, military generals and international law experts have issued a joint letter to the United Nations urging immediate intervention. Progressive lawmakers in the U.S. have demanded congressional hearings on America’s role in the crisis. Millions of protesters have taken to the streets in cities around the world, demanding an end to the bloodshed.

But these voices are being drowned out. Social media platforms are throttling Palestinian content. Whistleblowers face retaliation. And in authoritarian regimes, even mild criticism of Israeli or American policy is met with imprisonment or worse.

It is this suppression of dissent that makes peace all the more elusive. When the only voices heard are those calling for war, war becomes inevitable.

The world watches — and waits

As the dust settles from the most recent exchange of fire between Israel and Iran, the world waits for the next move. Will Iran retaliate again? Will Israel double down? Will the United States intervene militarily, or will it continue to supply weapons and diplomatic cover from the sidelines?

For now, the answers remain uncertain. But one truth is indisputable: the actions of the past week have changed the geopolitical landscape permanently. Whether this moment becomes a cautionary tale or the first chapter of World War III will depend on what the world does next.

– Amjad Khan is a contributing writer for The Arab American News. He is a K-12 educator and academic researcher who cares deeply about the challenges facing the Muslim world. Through his writing, he hopes to inspire dialogue and help chart a path forward toward unity, justice and peace.