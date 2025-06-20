Lena Arzouni seeks mayoral seat

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Local resident Lena Arzouni has put her name on the ballot as a mayoral candidate in the upcoming local elections.

Arzouni, who has lived in the city for over 20 years and raised her family here, has a degree in business management and has worked in the banking industry for over 20 years to which she credits for giving her a strong background in leadership, finance, and organizational management.

“I’m also a proud wife and mother who understands the importance of safe neighborhoods, well-maintained roads, and responsible budgeting,” she said. “I’ve always believed in serving with integrity and bringing a steady, professional voice to every challenge. Dearborn Heights is home and I’m deeply committed to its future.”

During and after her time with the bank, Arzouni volunteered to help immigrant families, many of which didn’t speak English well and struggled with reading, writing, and completing forms. Arzouni helped them enroll their children into the correct school districts and ensured they understood how the system worked. She spent her time helping seniors who needed help accessing online bill pay, translating important documents for individuals needing assistance for work, immigration, and taxes, and spent years volunteering with Eternal Light helping distribute food to families in need.

“Over time, I became someone people turned to for help and advice, whether it was with paperwork or just navigating everyday challenges,” she said. “I’ve never been one to talk much about these things, because when you’re doing it from the heart, it’s not about credit, it’s about showing up for your community.”

Arzouni said that she decided to run for mayor because she believes the city deserves strong, steady leadership rooted in experience and accountability.

“For years, I’ve watched hardworking families feel unheard and underserved,” she said. “I want to bring professionalism back to city hall, focus on smart budgeting, invest in public safety, and be a mayor who truly listens. I’m running because I care deeply about this community and know we can do better together.”

With priorities including strengthening public safety by hiring more officers and investing in equipment, repairing aging roads and sewers, and ensuring financial stability through better planning and budgeting, Arzouni said if elected, she hopes to create a more transparent city government that communicates openly with residents and make it easier for people to stay informed and involved.

“I want to bring a higher level of professionalism, structure, and accountability to city operations,” she said. “That means clear planning, consistent communication, and focusing on results. I’ll work to streamline how the city serves residents, reduce delays in critical services, and address quality-of-life issues like flooding, speeding, and neglected infrastructure. I want residents to feel proud of how our city is run.”

In addition to her vast volunteering experience, Arzouni has been active in both neighborhood and school initiatives by supporting youth programs, and serving in advisory roles that allowed her to work with residents on local issues.

“I believe community involvement starts with showing up, listening and being consistent,” she said. “And I’ve made that a priority in my everyday life.”

Arzouni said that her overall goal is to ensure public safety and quality of life for all residents.

“I’m not a politician; I’m a neighbor, a mom, and a professional who understands the responsibility of leadership,” she said. “I bring experience, maturity, and a results-driven mindset. I’m running because I love this city and believe it’s time for thoughtful, steady leadership that puts residents first. I’m here to listen, work hard, and do right by the people of Dearborn Heights.”