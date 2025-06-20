A protest outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Michigan

DEARBORN – In a dramatic display of public dissent, hundreds of protesters filled the streets of Dearborn on Saturday as part of the national “No Kings” movement, denouncing President Trump’s increasingly authoritarian policies and his latest order to expand federal deportation operations in major U.S. cities. The demonstrations unfolded alongside Trump’s 79th birthday celebration and a sparsely attended military parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Despite the wave of demonstrations sweeping the country, Trump issued new directives to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling for the largest mass-deportation program in U.S. history. ICE officers have been tasked with executing 3,000 arrests per day, up from approximately 650 daily arrests earlier this year, according to White House officials. The operation will focus on Democratic-led sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where large undocumented populations reside.

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller, the chief architect of Trump’s immigration agenda, reportedly coordinated the plan. Meanwhile, to appease economic concerns voiced by the hospitality and agricultural industries, ICE has been instructed to pause enforcement actions in farms, restaurants and hotels, with Trump acknowledging on Truth Social that his policies were “pulling away highly skilled and experienced workers.”

Dearborn and Michigan join national uprising

The “No Kings” protest reached Michigan with notable momentum. Demonstrations erupted in Detroit, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, echoing the movement’s core message: resistance to tyranny, protection of immigrant rights and preservation of democratic norms.

In Dearborn, a multicultural hub with one of the largest Arab American populations in the country, protesters — many of them White allies — gathered at Ford Field Park carrying American flags and signs that read “No Kings”, “Trump Must Go” and “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.” The group marched down Monroe Street and onto Michigan Avenue chanting slogans like “No Kings in America” and “down with dictatorship.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) addressed the crowd at Clark Park in Detroit, praising their activism and condemning Trump’s actions both domestically and abroad.

“Political change doesn’t come because those in power wake up and decide to do the right thing,” she said. “It comes because the people demand it.”

She also lambasted Trump for what she called the “warmongering” nature of his foreign policy, particularly his ongoing military and arms support to Israel during heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“People are tired of being dragged into endless wars,” she said.

In Ferndale, local authorities estimated more than 4,000 people took part in the “No Kings” demonstration.

Surge in immigration arrests alarms advocates in Michigan

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center reported a sharp increase in detentions by ICE in recent weeks. Calls regarding immigration arrests have tripled since May, overwhelming the organization’s capacity to provide legal aid.

“We are seeing a surge in ICE detentions and immigration court hearings,” said Kristin Swope, a legal advocate with the center. “What we saw happen earlier in places like Texas and Georgia is now reaching Michigan — and we’re struggling to keep up.”

The center, which operates the only statewide hotline for detained immigrants in Michigan, says demand for legal assistance has far exceeded available resources.

A national movement gains steam

Saturday’s “No Kings” demonstrations were part of a coordinated nationwide effort organized by several progressive groups. With protests occurring in more than 2,000 towns and cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Austin and Portland, some analysts believe the event may have been the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, with estimates ranging between 4–6 million participants across all 50 states.

The movement, founded during Trump’s first term, frames itself as a nonpartisan resistance to “monarchical” and authoritarian behavior in the executive branch. Organizers have pledged weekly actions throughout the summer to pressure lawmakers, raise public awareness and resist further erosion of democratic institutions.

While most protests were peaceful, minor clashes occurred in several cities. In Detroit, police intervened after a confrontation between “No Kings” demonstrators and counter-protesters. In cities like Los Angeles and Portland, police used tear gas in response to escalated standoffs.

America’s deep divisions over immigration

The juxtaposition of Trump’s military parade and ICE crackdown with the massive “No Kings” protests highlights the country’s deep divisions over immigration, executive power and national identity. As federal enforcement intensifies, immigration advocates and civil rights organizers in Michigan and nationwide are preparing for a prolonged legal and political battle.