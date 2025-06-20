Televised debate brings together top candidates in Detroit mayoral race

Candidates at the Detroit mayoral debate on June 16. – Photo by WDIV

DETROIT – On Monday, a televised debate brought together the top four contenders in the race for mayor of Detroit, ahead of the city’s August 5 primary election. Hosted by WDIV Channel 4, the event was held at the Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University and featured the highest-polling candidates from a field of nine, vying to succeed outgoing Mayor Mike Duggan, who has opted not to run for a fourth term and is running for governor in 2026 as an independent.

The debate lineup included:

Mary Sheffield , current Detroit City Council president

Saunteel Jenkins , former Detroit City Council president

James Craig , former Detroit police chief

Rev. Solomon Kinloch, senior pastor of Triumph Church

These candidates were selected based on recent polling data.

During the debate, the candidates presented their visions for the future of Detroit and outlined their qualifications, pledging to build on the city’s momentum from the past decade. Topics included public safety, education, unemployment and property taxes, with a strong emphasis on crime reduction and affordable housing.

A recent poll for Local 4 and the Detroit News, conducted by the Glengariff Group of 500 likely voters showed:

Sheffield leading with 38 percent

Kinloch at 14 percent

Craig with 9 percent

Jenkins trailing at 8 percent

The poll, conducted from May 27–29, has a margin of error of ±4.4 percent.

The five other candidates in the race are:

Fred Durhal, Detroit City Councilman

Todd Perkins, attorney

Joel Hashem, businessman

Jonathan Barlow, community advocate

Danetta Simpson, activist

Only the top two candidates in the August primary will advance to the general election on November 4.

With Sheffield polling far ahead of the competition and seen by many as the political heir to the Duggan era — which brought a historic wave of economic and infrastructural development to the city — the battle for the second runoff spot is now shaping up between Kinloch, Craig, Jenkins and possibly Durhal, according to observers.

In addition to the mayoral race, Detroit voters in August will also elect: