City of Dearborn announces zero tolerance policy on illegal firework use during July 4 holiday

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Police Chief and Fire Chief Joseph Murray held a press conference announcing the city’s zero tolerance police for illegal and dangerous use of fireworks over the July 4 holiday weekend.

“As is with all holidays in the city, the health and safety of our residents is paramount,” Hammoud said. “Over the last three years, we’ve had rising concerns about July 4th celebrations in the city of Dearborn. We are setting expectations and new standards with the hope that this year goes off without any major issues. We’re asking for the support of the community, the families and the parents to ensure that our young people are acting appropriately and in the safest manner to [guarantee] that nobody gets hurt.”

Dearborn laws require individuals to use fireworks within the confines of private property — keeping waste and debris within those lines as well — between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 to July 5.

The city reported that there has been a heightened danger with the use of fireworks — some illegally discharged in the streets, public areas and on school grounds — resulting in resident and first responder injuries.

“The Fourth of July is really a time for celebration of our independence, and it’s important that we do it safely,” Shahin said. “I’ve worked for this police department for 27 years, and in the last two years, the behavior and conduct that we’ve seen out on the streets [on July 4th] has been totally unacceptable. ”

The Dearborn Police Department will increase its presence across the city during the holiday, enforcing a zero tolerance policy. Individuals who illegally discharge fireworks will face fines, court appearances and potential jail time.

“There’s going to be a different posture from the Police Department this year,” Shahin said. “We will have a significantly increased presence of police officers, reserve officers and citizen emergency response teams out there to be the eyes and ears to notify us when there is illegal conduct.”

“The Dearborn Fire Department advises everyone to enjoy fireworks displays conducted by professionals and not to use them at home,” Murray said “They may be legal, but they are not safe. Every year, thousands of people are injured badly enough [by fireworks] to require medical treatment at [area] emergency rooms. On average, about 19,500 fires as a result of fireworks nationwide.”

Imploring parents to be vigilant of their children’s activities and maintain safety, Shahin said that parents will be held accountable and issued misdemeanor citations if their kids are engaging in illegal firework usage. Informational letters have been provided to inform residents of their enforcement plans as well as advise everyone to practice safety and observe firework laws.

Residents can also attend the professional fireworks show, set for Saturday July 5, at 10 p.m. at Camp Dearborn — 1700 General Motors Rd. in Milford. For more information, visit Dearborn.gov.