The location approved by the Dearborn Heights City Council June 11 for the new north end fire station is shown on the map as being on the west side of Beech Daly between Hines Drive and Warren Avenue. – Image courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — In a decision loaded with political implications, the City Council voted to approve a proposal to build a new fire station on land carved out from the Warren Valley Golf Course in the northern part of the city. The proposed site is located on the west side of Beech Daly Road, just south of Hines Drive and north of Warren Avenue — approximately two miles north of the current fire station.

The motion, introduced by City Engineer Ali Dib, was passed during a June 11 meeting with four votes in favor: Hassan Ahmad, Hassan Saab, Nancy Bryer and Robert Constan. Three Council members opposed: Council President Mo Baydoun and Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, both of whom are running for mayor this year, and Councilman Tom Wencel, who was absent due to recovering from a concussion sustained in a soccer match.

Replacing an aging station

The new fire station is set to replace the existing facility located in central Dearborn Heights on Beech Daly Road south of Ford Road. Built in the 1990s, the current station is the department’s headquarters and operates alongside another station on Telegraph Road serving the city’s southern section.

Supporters of the proposal argue that the existing firehouse suffers from structural issues, including mold and being built on unstable ground. Its location near Crestwood High School and the Canfield Community Center also exposes it to heavy traffic, which hampers emergency response times.

Evaluating alternative sites

Three potential locations were evaluated for the northern station. One, on county-owned land east of Beech Daly, was dismissed after Wayne County officials refused to repurpose it from Hines Park. The remaining two city-owned sites, both adjacent to the Warren Valley Golf Course, underwent geotechnical assessments funded by a $500,000 federal grant secured by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D- Detroit).

One site was on the north side of Warren Avenue, between Riverside Middle School and the Warren Valley Pro Golf Shop, while the selected site sits on the west side of Beech Daly, between Warren Avenue and Hines Drive.

The tests confirmed both sites were structurally sound, unlike the unstable ground under the current station. Though both locations lie outside FEMA-designated flood zones and meet emergency response criteria, Dib recommended the Beech Daly site. He cited potential congestion on Warren Avenue — especially during school pick-up/drop-off times — and greater noise impact on residential neighborhoods as drawbacks to the alternative location.

Political tensions and public sentiment

The fire station’s Beech Daly frontage is 660 feet, allowing more space for emergency vehicle bays than the 275-foot Warren Avenue site, which Dib said would limit direct road access.

Dib also noted the plan was vetted by the fire chief, the city’s engineering and building departments, the golf course management and outside consultants, all of whom favored the Beech Daly site. Still, this failed to sway Baydoun and Malinowski-Maxwell less than two months before the primary. Their opposition appears driven, at least in part, by concern over public reaction, especially from seniors and golf enthusiasts who vote in high numbers and view Warren Valley as a civic treasure.

The Warren Valley Golf Course, designed by famed Scottish golf course architect Donald Ross and opened in 1922, holds special significance for many in the community. That legacy helped block a 2018 plan to sell the course to private developers for commercial housing. The city ultimately purchased the property from Wayne County following strong public outcry in favor of preserving it.

Next steps and funding

Following the Council’s approval, design work will begin immediately on the new station, which will serve as the fire department’s headquarters. It will include bays for fire and EMS vehicles, living quarters and administrative offices.

A large portion of the funding is expected to come from state and federal grants, minimizing the city’s financial burden. Mayor Bill Bazzi welcomed the council’s decision, but criticized the delay in approving the site, noting that the proposal had remained unchanged for several months.

“We thank Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, State Senator Sylvia Santana and State Rep. Erin Byrnes for their support,” Bazzi said. “I’m relieved we finally have approval to move forward. The delay has cost us precious time.”

Bazzi’s tenure has been marked by frequent clashes with the City Council, including disputes over the Police Department, budgeting, salaries and interpretation of the city charter.

Bazzi is not seeking re-election as he awaits Senate confirmation of his nomination by President Trump as the next U.S. ambassador to Tunisia. In addition to Baydoun and Malinowski-Maxwell, businessman Hussein Anani and realtor Lina Arzouni are campaigning to replace him as mayor of the city of 62,000.