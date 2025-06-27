Livonia welcomes new fertility clinic led by Dearborn native Dr. Ali Bazzi

Celebration after cutting the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony.

LIVONIA — Family, community and cutting-edge care were at the heart of the Michigan Fertility Institute’s grand opening celebration this weekend. Founded by Dr. Ali Bazzi, a Dearborn native and reproductive endocrinologist, the state-of-the-art clinic promises a patient-centered and culturally attuned approach to fertility treatment in Metro Detroit.

At its grand opening, the Livonia-based clinic welcomed community members, healthcare professionals and civic leaders eager to see the realization of Bazzi’s vision — particularly marking a significant step forward in expanding access to fertility care in Southeast Michigan. With advanced technologies and a commitment to personalized, boutique-style service, Bazzi said the clinic was designed to make patients feel supported every step of the way.

“You’re not alone,” Bazzi said. “When you come through our doors, we want you to feel like you’re the only person in the clinic.”

Having trained and built his career in Michigan, Bazzi said his local roots inspired a clinic that combines the most innovative global practices with community access.

“There are long waitlists everywhere,” he explained. “We want to make fertility services accessible — right in people’s backyard, and we’re bringing the latest technology studied globally here to Metro Detroit.”

Compassionate care

Inside the clinic, visitors will find a newly installed embryology and andrology lab, built with the latest fertility technologies and overseen by a close-knit, experienced team. Suzanne Sorovetz, an embryologist and andrologist, described the center as “state-of-the-art” and noted that what sets it apart is the personal attention.

“It’s a place where patients feel truly seen.”

Medical assistant Stacie Gerathi described the atmosphere as one of care and collaboration.

“Everyone here treats each other like family — and that extends to our patients,” she said. “There’s a lot of stress that comes with fertility struggles. We want people to walk in and feel compassion and peace.”

Fertility nurse Pamela Hutchens put it simply when asked what she hopes patients feel when they walk through the doors: “Hope.”

Community significance

For Arab American and immigrant families across Metro Detroit, the clinic is not only a fertility center, but also an institute of representation and trust in a field that can often lack cultural understanding.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, a longtime friend of Bazzi, attended the opening to show his support.

“Regardless of where Dearborn residents open businesses, we’re proud of them,” he said. “To have an opportunity within this clinic to pursue the greatest blessing of all, having and raising a child, is a great gift Dr. Ali Bazzi is providing for families.”

He added that the clinic also helps normalize essential conversations in the community.

“This clinic sends an important message, that it’s okay to publicly speak about family planning and seek medical assistance — especially when that care comes from someone who understands the community.”

Hammoud emphasized that cultural competence is crucial for families who may face stigma or language barriers.

“Having someone from our community who understands how to have these conversations — it’s a beautiful thing,” he said, noting that Dearborn already welcomes roughly 1,700 newborns a year. “Hopefully this clinic will add to that growing number. A growing city is a thriving city.”

That message resonated with Dr. Evone Barkho, an OB-GYN with Henry Ford Health System and Serenity in Rochester, who described the clinic as an essential referral option.

“This is an important resource for our patients who can’t find a physician with skills from the community itself,” she said. “There are few fertility specialists who speak our language and understand our culture. Knowing that your doctor understands your background creates trust, and Dr. Bazzi brings this trust.”

The event itself

The grand opening was filled with warmth, as family, friends and community members gathered to support Bazzi. Little kids ran through the halls, guests shared kind words and a generous buffet brought everyone together. The sleek, high-tech clinic stood in contrast to the intimate energy of the day, where every detail reflected care and community.

For Bazzi’s sister Maysaa, the event marked a proud personal moment.

“I’ve seen how hard he worked for this — late nights, long hours,” she said. “To see it all come together, and to know he’ll be helping families start their own, is everything and more.”

As the ribbon was cut at the Michigan Fertility Institute, Bazzi made his message clear: “We are here to help you throughout your whole journey.”

The Michigan Fertility Institute will begin seeing patients in July, expanding fertility care options for families across Metro Detroit.