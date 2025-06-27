Israeli emergency services and security officers search for casualties in the rubble of a building hit by an Iranian missile in Beersheba in southern Israel on Tuesday.

On the 12th day of the Israeli–Iranian war, President Trump imposed a cease‑fire between the two countries through a phone call. In that call, it was reported that he chastised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, compelling him to turn Israeli warplanes — already en route to Iran — back to base and swallow Iran’s forceful final missile salvo delivered just before the cease‑fire took effect. That barrage resulted in Israeli fatalities and injuries and caused widespread destruction — especially in Be’er Sheva — culminating in a scene that reflected Iran’s relative superiority, despite both sides claiming victory.

Following Trump’s self declared success in halting a war he had resisted being drawn into and sometimes claim of leading it from behind, he swiftly unveiled his next steps. He promptly extended an offer to negotiate with Iran after absorbing a symbolic strike on the U.S. “Al‑Udeid” base in Qatar. That strike was in response to the American bombing of Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites — though the extent of the damage remains unclear. Speculation has grown regarding the effectiveness of the U.S. airstrikes, which Trump continues to insist met their objectives, despite lacking material evidence or confirmatory intelligence.

A preliminary and classified U.S. intelligence report concluded that the U.S. strike merely set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months and did not destroy it, contrary to Trump’s public statements. Trump quickly denied the report published by CNN, accusing “the Democrats” of leaking it.

As for Netanyahu — who complied after failing to draw Israel into a broader war — Trump rushed to help by calling for an immediate end to his corruption trial in Israeli courts or for a pardon, declaring: “The United States will save him just as it saved Israel!”

This friendly message starkly contrasted with Trump’s rare rebuke of Israel on Tuesday for carrying out intense strikes on Iran after an initial cease‑fire had been reached.

“As soon as we cut the deal, Israel came out and dropped a load of bombs like I’ve never seen before,” Trump said on his way to the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

“I’m not pleased with Israel,” he added. “You know, when I say: ‘Okay, you’ve got 12 hours now,’ don’t use the first hour to drop everything you’ve got—so I’m not happy with them.”

Contrary to widespread expectations that the Middle East was headed toward its worst scenario following Iran’s attack on Al‑Udeid Air Base, Trump surprised the world by announcing a cease‑fire between Tehran and Tel Aviv, urging both sides to uphold the agreement.

Trump said both nations had fully agreed to a cease‑fire within hours, marking the end of a 12‑day war. He congratulated both Israel and Iran for displaying “courage and intelligence” in ending a conflict that “could have lasted years and destroyed the entire Middle East — but it didn’t, and it never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America and God bless the world.”

The conflict took a new turn when Iran targeted Al‑Udeid Air Base on Monday, in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites the previous Saturday. Although Iran’s response was expected — supported by intelligence reports — the Gulf region experienced a tense few hours as Iranian missiles flew, prompting several countries to close their airspace and disrupt air travel.

Yet while many feared regional escalation, there were signs that the missile exchange had been coordinated among Iran, Qatar and the U.S. to open a path for negotiations and calm regional tensions.

Following the attack, Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran had given advance warning, thanking them for “telling us early”, which resulted in no casualties. He characterized Iran’s missile strike as an “official response” to the U.S. destruction of its nuclear sites, but deemed it “extremely weak.”

At the same time, U.S. and Israeli media outlets reported that Trump expressed a desire to end the war, with Axios quoting a White House official who said Washington “wants a deal now and doesn’t want more wars.”

Despite Israeli officials claiming military superiority and heavy Iranian losses, the Wall Street Journal noted that Israel had sent messages to Iran expressing a desire to end the war. Israeli defense stocks were reportedly depleting under the pressure of advanced Iranian missiles, with their air‑defense systems nearing exhaustion.

Analysts believe Trump’s cease‑fire deal — which allowed Iran to deliver its final strike to avoid further threats — likely offered the best outcome for all parties. This justifies Trump’s insistence that he achieved the destruction of Iran’s nuclear sites — despite intelligence leaks to the contrary — enabling Netanyahu to broadcast a narrative of having eliminated an existential threat, while explaining the extensive destruction and casualties Israel suffered due to its own risky actions.

On the Iranian side, the cease‑fire offered a face‑saving exit from a costly campaign that hit key leaders and sensitive targets while Iran continues to endure harsh economic sanctions.

The toll of war

Between Israel’s air power over Iran and Iran’s missile reach into Israel, both countries opted to withhold official casualty figures. Images and reports of devastation emerged via leaked smartphone footage, amid near-total media suppression within both states.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported 610 dead — 13 of whom were children — and approximately 4,700 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks beginning June 13.

Israel’s National Security Studies Institute reported 29 Israelis killed and 3,491 injured in Iranian missile strikes.

Iran lost several high‑ranking military leaders — including its chief of staff and IRGC commander — and senior nuclear scientists in early Israeli attacks. Its nuclear sites suffered damage, alongside widespread infrastructure and government building destruction.

On the Israeli side, Hebrew media revealed an estimated $12 billion in direct economic losses, potentially reaching $20 billion when including indirect effects. These included military spending, missile damage, reconstruction, compensation and displacement of 15,000 citizens.

Militarily, despite air superiority, Israel’s air-defense systems failed to intercept many Iranian missiles. It also lost hundreds of Israeli agents embedded in Iran — some targeted in assassination operations. Iran announced it captured 700 Mossad agents and executed some after the war.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s treasury lost around 22 billion shekels (~$6.46 billion), not including additional liabilities. The Israeli Finance Ministry reportedly plans to seek U.S. aid — either direct grants or loan guarantees — to offset war costs and fund urgent defense needs.

Gaza war overshadowed, Netanyahu pressured to end it

While the Israel–Iran war shifted global attention from the atrocities in Gaza, Israeli forces have continued killing starving Palestinians — especially those waiting for aid.

With the bilateral war ended, pressure on Netanyahu intensified — from within Israel, resistance on the ground, and even from Trump. Israel Hayom reported Thursday that Trump is “pressuring Netanyahu heavily to end the Gaza war”, noting that he began his push “before the Iran strike and resumed it once it ended.”

Israeli broadcasting reported that Trump’s statements regarding Netanyahu’s trial were part of a broader campaign to cease the Gaza war.

In Gaza, health officials reported more than 800 Palestinians killed during the 12‑day Iran war — exceeding Iranian death tolls. Palestinian resistance groups continued targeting Israeli soldiers and positions, inflicting significant losses; the largest attack in Khan Younis killed an Israeli officer and six soldiers, who perished in a fire inside their armored vehicle.

This attack coincided with the Israel‑Iran cease‑fire and Israel’s return of focus to Gaza, where Palestinian resistance remains steadfast after roughly 20 months of war and siege.

By Thursday, thousands gathered in Tel Aviv to protest for a cease‑fire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners. Police deemed the protest “illegal”, confiscated speakers and drums and arrested seven participants for “public disorder,” according to Haaretz.

Diplomatic developments

On Wednesday, Trump praised Iran’s military courage, stating that both sides had tired and the war had ended. At a NATO summit press conference with his secretary of state and defense secretary, Trump announced his administration would resume talks with Iran, saying they “may engage next week.

“Iran fought bravely, and Iranians want money to rebuild their country; China can buy their oil,” he added.

Trump said he requested a pledge from Iran to cease nuclear activities. He also reiterated his role in securing the cease‑fire: “Fifty‑two Israeli jets were inbound to Iran, thinking cease‑fire was breached — they were told to return.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. wants direct talks with Iran “and we might begin next week”, noting that Trump seeks peace and aims to form peaceful relations with all nations.

“No date has been set to resume dialogue with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated. “Do not take President Trump’s words about negotiations seriously — no date yet.” He added that those calling for Iran’s return to the negotiation table must specify which table — “we negotiated with the U.S., but Israel destroyed that table; we negotiated with Europe, but America destroyed that table.

“Iran did not negotiate with the Zionist entity — you did not negotiate because of your inability and despair,” he emphasized.

He noted that damage to Iran’s nuclear sites from the U.S.–Israel strikes “is not insignificant”, adding that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is investigating it. He warned that Iran has informed parties “to tell the Zionist entity that Iran is not Lebanon, and any aggression will meet an immediate response.”