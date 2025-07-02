Business owner Hussein Anani puts his name in the mayoral race

Hussein Anani

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Resident and small business owner, Hussein Anani, has decided to run for mayor.

With experience leading teams, managing budgets, and delivering results, Anani said he has a commitment to practical leadership.

“I understand how a failure of leadership can hurt real people’s lives,” he said. “Flooded basements, crumbling roads, unfair water bills are just some of the issues our residents have faced as a result of poor leadership. That’s why I’m running for mayor. I’ll bring transparency, fiscal discipline, and a relentless focus on what matters most: safe streets, fair billing, flood prevention, and a city government that works for the people. I’m not here for politics. I’m here to fight for every individual and every family in Dearborn Heights.”

Feeling as if he is watching the same problems pile up while residents pay the price, Anani said that he knows how important it is to believe in your community in order for it to thrive.

“That’s how I lead in my business – by empowering people, solving problems, and delivering results – and it’s how I’ll lead as mayor,” he said. “I’ll bring that same mindset to city hall, where leadership means showing up, listening, and acting, not just talking. This isn’t about politics, it’s about people, fairness, and building a city where every neighborhood matters. I’m ready to deliver, to fight for real solutions, and to lead Dearborn Heights into a stronger, more transparent future, where residents feel heard, valued, and supported every single day.”

With a priority of addressing the flooding issues and safety, Anani said he has a plan to focus on getting real results.

“My goals are clear: fix flooding with smart infrastructure projects, modernize water systems for accurate billing, and repair roads based on need,” he said. “I’ll stop wasteful no-bid contracts and ensure every dollar is tied to a public goal. I’ll launch a transparency portal so residents know where every dollar goes, hold town halls across the city, and clean up blight in neglected areas. I’ll also prioritize traffic safety by offering free teen driver education and adding traffic calming in high-risk zones. Every decision will be rooted in community needs and focused on real results.”

Anani is an active member of the Small Business Association of Michigan, Arab America Foundation, and Detroit Regional Chamber. Despite this, he says his most important involvement is with the residents of Dearborn Heights by listening at community events, supporting small businesses, and talking with families about their daily challenges.

“I know what our residents are facing and I’m ready to bring those concerns to city hall. My leadership will be hands-on, responsive, and focused on action, because real change starts with listening and delivering for the people.”

Anani also said that he is running to rebuild trust in the city government.

“I’ll make sure every tax dollar is spent wisely, fix flooding, modernize water systems, and repair our roads,” he said. “I’ll hold contractors accountable, stop wasteful spending, and create a public transparency portal so you know exactly how your money is being used. I’ll fight for every neighborhood, every family, and every resident of Dearborn Heights. This isn’t about politics for me- it’s about building a safer, stronger, and more connected city. I’m here to lead with transparency, fairness, and action.”

Anani said that he would bring a new vision for the city if elected.

“I’ll bring a new way forward for Dearborn Heights – one built on transparency, accountability, and results,” he said. “I want to foster a community of hope, strong identity, love, and cohesion. We all love this city, and we all want our children to, too. That starts by fixing what’s been broken for too long. My vision is simple: a city that listens, acts, and delivers – where every resident, every neighborhood, and every family feels seen, heard, and supported. It’s time for Dearborn Heights to move forward, together.”