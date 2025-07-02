Lisa Hicks-Clayton seeking re-election as treasurer

Lisa Hicks-Clayton

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Having served on the city council for nine years before becoming treasurer in 2020, Lisa Hicks-Clayton is looking to retain her position.

Hicks-Clayton is a 20 year resident of the city and sponsored a vicious dog ordinance and tethering ban during her time on council as well as co-writing an ordinance establishing the Commission on Women and Girls. She also served on the Disability Commission, City Beautiful Commission, and the Commission on Aging.

Hicks-Clayton is a proud mother of three; Damon, who tragically passed away in 2020, Devinn, a teacher who works with Autistic students, and Marissa, who works in the financial services field.

With a dedication to continuing her education, Hicks-Clayton holds an associate’s degree in child development, she has a Michigan Certified Public Treasurer (MiCPT) certification from the Michigan Treasurers Association, an Advanced Certified Finance Investment Manager (ACPFIM) certification from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada, a Certified Public Finance Administrator certification, Harvard Business School certification in finance administration and a specialization in Leadership and Management from Harvard School of Business. She has also earned all four levels of the Michigan Municipal League’s Elected Officials Academy.

“I am a lifelong learner and dedicated public servant to the community and believe improving the lives of our residents is vital,” she said. “I am running for re-election for the position of city treasurer as I have seen the need for improving the city services offered and delivered by the treasurer’s office. During the first five years as city treasurer, I assessed the office and operations, developed a strategy for addressing the needs, and have continued to implement the strategy. This includes strengthening internal controls, establishing, and implementing securities to safeguard the public funds.”

Hicks-Clayton also said that staff professional development is key to delivering and exceeding the customer service needs for the residents.

“The treasury team is certified in internal controls, customer service, and financial literacy,” she said. “The treasury team assists our customers by providing valuable resources, wrap around services, and connecting the dots for families. In addition, I offer constituent service days, office hours for our customers, open door policy to meet anytime, and offer several financial resources fairs. Residents Assistance Days bring together water payment assistance resources, utility assistance, housing assistance and more to our community.”

If re-elected, Hicks-Clayton said her goal is to continue reviewing the needs of the community, offering the services needed, building bridges, and recognizing, assessing and developing long term strategies to benefit residents.

“I have expanded the payment platforms for our customers offering new and innovative technology to better serve our residents,” she said. “The city of Dearborn Heights offers more payment plans and options than ever before, including ACH auto pay for taxes, kiosk payment centers in the community, and programs which are secure and save time for busy lifestyles. Taxpayers may make installment payments for taxes that work for them. In addition, the city of Dearborn Heights is now beginning an escheatment process and striking uncollectible delinquent personal property tax (business taxes which are eligible) by state law. This is a first for our city.”

Being active in the community is also important to Hicks-Clayton as she is a board member of the Dearborn-Dearborn Heights League of Women Voters and the Western Wayne County NAACP, a member of the professional treasury-finance organizations, Michigan Municipal League, serves on the Finance Committee, the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association, Michigan Government Finance Officers Association, and the National Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada. She formerly served as president for Golfview Manor Civic Association, Neighborhood Watch coordinator, and founded the Dearborn Heights Youth Service organization, helping senior citizens and disabled residents with yard clean up and food deliveries while also providing backpacks to area schools for at-risk students and food to food insecure families.

“I would like our residents and the community to know I am dedicated to being a servant leader,” she said. “It is important to listen to our residents. Open and honest communication, as well as civic engagement, is critical for good governance. I have stood for transparency. I believe in bringing people together and developing strategies which work for our community and improving city services. A priority-based budget should be considered as the city is experiencing some financial challenges. Remaining the watch guard of the public funds, I remain firm following federal, state, and local laws while fostering responsible spending of the taxpayers’ dollars. The city of Dearborn Heights officials should assess the needs and evaluate what the community needs. Strategies and community partnerships are needed for the overall fiscal health of the community. A complete review of spending and management is a necessity. The city of Dearborn Heights and the community continue to face challenges with flooding, management, and delivery of city services. Lastly, civility in government and focus on serving others is essential.”