Animal Control removes 20+ dogs from a home

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Dearborn Heights Ordinance and Animal Control Department recently removed approximately 20 dogs from a home on Fleming Street.

On Wednesday, July 2, the department executed a search warrant that had been issued following a police matter involving the killing of a dog which had resulted in a case of animal cruelty/killing/torturing in the second degree, which is a felony, and animal abandonment/cruelty, which is a misdemeanor.

During the investigation, approximately 20 chihuahua-type dogs were found living in the home which resulted in horrific sanitary conditions with smell and animal waste throughout the home. As a result, a search and seizure warrant was issued by the 20th District Court, authorizing the removal of the animals so they could be assessed by veterinary professionals.

Due to the amount of animals, Redford, Garden City, and Highland Park assisted in the removal.

When animal control officers were granted access to the home, they removed 27 dogs, including a litter of four puppies with their mother, and transported the dogs to the Michigan Humane Society.

Following the removal, the city’s building department examined the home and declared it unfit for habitation and marked the home as condemned once the resident removed their personal belongings.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our neighboring communities’ animal control colleagues who stepped up to help out,” Ordinance and Animal Control Director Lee Lafeve said. “We could not have done this task nearly as effectively had it not been for their help – as well as the assistance we received from the Dearborn Heights Police Department. Everyone’s professionalism and love of animals was clearly shown throughout this incident.”

The response represents a continued part of Mayor Bill Bazzi’s ordinance enforcement efforts.

Lafeve also said the investigation is ongoing and more charges will be pending.