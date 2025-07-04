Councilman Hassan Ahmad seeking re-election

Hassan Ahmad

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Having been first elected in 2020, Councilman Hassan Ahmad is hoping to retain his seat on the council.

Ahmad is a proud husband and father of three children and has been a resident for nearly 20 years.

“This city has become more than just a place I live in,” he said. “It’s home.”

With an engineering degree from Oakland University, Ahmad also has a masters in business administration from the University of Phoenix and has spent the last two decades in the real estate industry where he currently works as an associate broker at RE/MAX Leading Edge. Ahmad also serves as the President of the Dearborn Area Board of Realtors, serves on the Michigan Board of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons, and volunteers with local nonprofits such as LAHC, Dearborn Heights Fireman’s Burn Drive, Michigan Veterans Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity.

“I’ve always believed in giving back,” he said. “I’ve made community service a core part of my life. I ran for office because I believe leadership starts with listening. Too often, decisions get made without real input from the people they affect. I wanted to be a voice for the residents, to bring practical experience, transparency, and steady leadership to the table.”

Ahmad said that while he’s proud of the work and progress that’s been made so far, there is still a lot to do.

“Whether it’s improving city services, addressing infrastructure, or simply being available and responsive to residents, I’m committed to seeing our city move forward, and I want to continue being part of that effort,” he said. “This year, the residents of Dearborn Heights will be electing a new administration. It will be important to have experienced council members who can work with the administration to move Dearborn Heights forward.”

With goals of investing in infrastructure, expanding public safety resources, improving transparency, and ensuring responsible budgeting, Ahmad said that he wants to support more recreational opportunities for youth and young families and continue to work with local organizations across the community.

“I want to bring stronger collaboration between city departments and the community, more efficient services, and long-term planning that puts residents first,” he said. “That includes being proactive about roads, water systems, and public safety while maintaining financial accountability.”

Ahmad said that since joining the council, he has helped bring attention to fiscal responsibility, pushed for better communication between residents and city government, and supported key infrastructure improvements while making sure residents’ concerns are addressed promptly and fairly.

Through his volunteer work, Ahmad said that he has introduced free-of-charge programs to benefit local schools and the police department, he has helped start the Dearborn Heights Police Explorers Program, and is the RE/MAX Ambassador to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Being part of the community means more than just holding office,” he said. “It means showing up, rolling up your sleeves, and doing the work. I’d like to see more investment in our infrastructure, safer roads, cleaner neighborhoods, and improved city services. I also believe we need to strengthen communication between city officials and residents and create more opportunities for civic engagement. As a resident, I want to see more transparency from the local government. I’d also like to see our city’s master plan come to life and ensure we become a more business-friendly city-one that welcomes growth while maintaining clear rules, proper site planning, and smart regulations that support both new and existing businesses.”

Ahmad said that he hopes to be re-elected so he can continue to lead with integrity.

“I never forget who I work for, the residents of Dearborn Heights,” he said. “I’m here because you gave me the opportunity to serve, and I don’t take that lightly. My goal has always been to lead with integrity, listen first, and make decisions that reflect the best interests of our city. I love this community, and I’m committed to continuing the work.”

Council candidates Margaret King and Tom Wencel were also contacted but had not responded by the time of this publication.