Trump criticized for using anti-Semitic “Shylock” to describe bankers

Trump comes out of the White House onto a balcony on the day he was expected to sign a sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4. – Photo by Reuters

President Trump drew criticism for using the anti-Semitic term “Shylock” to describe some bankers during remarks on his signature tax-cut and spending legislation that just passed Congress.

“Think of that: No death tax. No estate tax. No going to the banks and borrowing from, in some cases, a fine banker — and in some cases, Shylocks and bad people,” he said during remarks in Iowa late on Thursday.

Shylock is an unscrupulous Jewish money lender in Shakespeare’s 16th century play “The Merchant of Venice” and the term, shorthand for loan shark, has long been considered offensive.

“The term “Shylock” evokes a centuries-old anti-Semitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. “President Trump’s use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible.”

“This is blatant and vile anti-Semitism, and Trump knows exactly what he’s doing,” U.S. Representative Dan Goldman of New York, a Jewish Democrat, said.

Asked about his use of the term on his return to Washington, Trump said he did not know its connotations.

“No, I’ve never heard it that way,” he told reporters on Air Force One. “To be Shylock is somebody that, say, a money lender at high rates. I’ve never heard it that way. You view it differently than me. I’ve never heard that.”

– Reuters. Edited for style.