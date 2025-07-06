Hamtramck ends use of parking meters to boost business activity

Hamtramck drops parking meters to boost business on Joseph Campau

HAMTRAMCK – In response to years of complaints from drivers and business owners along Joseph Campau Street, the city of Hamtramck officially ended the use of parking meters at the beginning of July. The move aims to provide free parking along the city’s primary commercial corridor to attract more shoppers and stimulate economic activity.

The decision followed a unanimous vote by the Hamtramck City Council on Tuesday, June 24, to not renew its contract with Municipal Parking Services, which expired at the end of June. The city had originally contracted with the company in 2021, during the tenure of former Mayor Karen Majewski, hoping to boost municipal revenue. However, the meters installed on Joseph Campau and other city streets quickly drew criticism from small business owners, residents and shoppers alike.

Commenting on the Council’s decision, Mayor Amer Ghalib announced that all public parking along Joseph Campau and some other city streets will now be completely free. He added that the city will later implement new parking regulations with more flexible time limits for on-street parking.

Ghalib clarified that while the meters will remain physically in place for now, they will be deactivated and can be removed by the company at any time. He noted that the city will need to determine new rules for managing parking — either through signage that indicates allowable time limits or through the creation of a new city-managed system.

“These new rules,” Ghalib said, “will definitely be more flexible for both residents and business owners.”

Some speakers at the Council meeting called for a one- or two-hour parking limit and emphasized the need to prevent overnight parking.

During the meeting, residents and business owners shared stories about how the meters negatively impacted their businesses. Council members also discussed ways to make up for the revenue the city will lose from eliminating the meters.

Councilman Muhith Mahmood revealed that the meters had generated about $200,000 in annual revenue for the city through user fees and fines for violations.

A debate followed on how to compensate for the lost income. Councilman Mohammed Hassan suggested cutting city staff, while Mayor Ghalib proposed increasing fines for long-term parking. Ghalib also pointed out that not all revenue would be lost, as parking regulations remain in effect and enforcement would continue.

The move to eliminate the meters was supported by mayoral candidate Adam Alharbi, who is endorsed by Ghalib. Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Alharbi noted that nine businesses had closed on Joseph Campau Street in the past year alone. He said that the best option is to get rid of the meters in order to help revive commerce.

Alharbi, who is of Yemeni descent like Mayor Ghalib, is running in the August mayoral primary against three candidates of Bangladeshi origin: Councilman Mahmood, Khan Hossain and “Mr. Bangladesh.” Ghalib has chosen not to seek re-election, pending confirmation of his appointment as the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait.

In defense of his administration’s record, Ghalib responded to concerns about declining commercial activity by highlighting progress in infrastructure and population growth.

“Hamtramck has seen a lot of construction and improvements,” he said. “Despite the negative media coverage, which is being used against our community, the reality is different. Public safety is excellent here… the city is thriving and will continue to thrive in the future.”