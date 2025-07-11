The victim, Suzan Ferreira and the suspect, Fareed George Hajjar. – Police photo

A Dearborn man has been charged in connection with what the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is saying is the human trafficking of a Brazilian woman whose body was discovered in a South Lyon field more than a year ago.

Fareed George Hajjar, 57, was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of prostitution/transporting a person and one count of facilitating travel services for purposes of prostitution/human trafficking. Hajjar was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

Suzan Ferreira, 42, of Brazil, was reported missing on June 24, 2024. Her body was found by Northfield Township police six days later in a field in the 7800 block of Earhart Road in South Lyon.

“I hope that these charges are a wake-up call to those who choose to commit crimes like the ones that we have charged today,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “We have not forgotten Ms. Ferreira.”

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Hajjar transported Ferreira on June 22, 2024 from her hotel in the 42000 block of Eleven Mile Road to his home in Dearborn “to engage in sexual acts for money.” During the investigation of Ferreira’s alleged disappearance, the Prosecutor’s Office said Dearborn police were led to Hajjar’s residence, located on Hampton Court in Dearborn, on June 30, 2024.

Hajjar was charged last July in Washtenaw County for allegedly trying to cover up Ferreira’s death. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office charged Hajjar with two counts, including disinterment and mutilation and also concealing an individual’s death.

According to Washtenaw County Circuit Court records, Hajjar pleaded guilty in January to the disinterment and mutilation charge, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The concealing charge was dismissed.

In March, he was sentenced to two years of probation, plus $1,611 in fees and 150 hours of community service.

A probable cause conference for the Wayne County case is scheduled for July 16 before Judge Sam Salamey.