A Syrian refugee walks near tents, at an informal settlement, in Al-Marj, in Bekaa, Lebanon April 5, 2023. REUTERS

BEIRUT – Thousands of Syrian refugees are set to return from Lebanon this week under the first, U.N.-backed plan providing financial incentives, after Syria’s new rulers said all citizens were welcome home despite deep war damage and security concerns.

Returning Syrians will be provided with $100 each in Lebanon and $400 per family upon arrival in Syria, Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said. Transport is also covered and fees have been waived by border authorities, she said.

“I think it’s a good and important start,” Sayed told Reuters. “We have discussed and are coordinating this with our Syrian counterparts and I think the numbers will increase in the coming weeks.” A Syrian interior ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. More than 6 million Syrians fled as refugees after conflict broke out in Syria in 2011, with most heading to Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Lebanon has the highest concentration of refugees per capita in the world, hosting about 1.5 million Syrians among a population of about 4 million Lebanese. Some 11,000 have registered to return from Lebanon in the first week, and the government targets between 200,000 and 400,000 returns this year under the plan, Sayed said.