Father of slain Palestinian American speaks with Zeteo about his son’s death and lack of official U.S. response

Kamel Musallet, the father of 20-year-old Arab American Sayfollah Musallet, who was allegedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers, spoke recently to Zeteo’s Prem Thakker about his son’s life and death and the lack of any official American response.

“I honestly, deeply, not only think, [but] know that if this was an Israeli-American, that they would be on top of their things, ” Kamel Musallet said in his first English, extended on-camera interview. “But because he’s Palestinian-American, I feel that…we don’t have the same standards… Just two different worlds.”

Muhammad Rizq Hussein al-Shalabi, a Palestinian youth shot and left bleeding for hours, was killed in the same attack that claimed Sayfollah Musallet’s life. According to Zeteo’s report, the Israeli military said it is investigating the incident and that an Israeli military reservist was among those questioned for possible involvement.

“An American has been killed by Israeli violence… Israeli settler terrorism,” Musallet says in the interview, noting how seven Americans have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the past 21 months. “When does it stop? When does this stop? Why are you not putting any pressure on them? …Why are these people not [held] accountable?”