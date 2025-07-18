Mo Baydoun launches campaign for Dearborn Heights mayor: “This isn’t just a campaign — it’s personal”

Dearborn Heights Council Chair Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Council Chairman Mo Baydoun has decided to take his dedication to the city a step further by running for mayor.

Baydoun, who has lived almost his entire life in Dearborn Heights, is a proud Crestwood High School alum and earned his master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University. The small business owner and Wayne County sheriff reserve officer is raising his two children in the city with his wife, Dr. Laila Baydoun.

Baydoun said that his love for the community is why he is running for mayor.

“I’m running because I care deeply about our city and the people who live here,” he said. “As Council chair, I’ve worked hard to improve city services and bring transparency to local government. I want to keep that momentum going and make sure residents have a mayor who listens and gets things done. Since joining the City Council, I’ve focused on real issues, like pushing for better snow removal, getting traffic signals where they’re needed and cleaning up our parks. I’ve also worked to make sure the city government is more responsive and transparent.”

One of Baydoun’s goals is making city services and city safety a priority.

“I want to make city services easier to use, safer streets a reality and ensure that residents are part of the conversation when it comes to growth and development,” he said. “I also want to bring more efficiency and accountability to how city government works. One of my top priorities is improving public safety. That means addressing reckless driving with real solutions like increased enforcement and traffic calming measures, and making sure our Police Department has the support it needs to serve residents effectively while rebuilding trust. I also want to make everyday interactions with City Hall easier, whether you’re applying for a permit, paying a bill or reporting an issue; city services should be reliable, accessible and responsive.”

With the city moving towards new developments, Baydoun said that he believes these changes should reflect the values of the community, including protecting green space around Ecorse Creek and the Warren Valley Golf Course, and making sure that residents have a voice in shaping the future of the city.

“You’ll find me at neighborhood meetings, school events, cleanup days, visiting senior homes, planning community Iftar dinners with our first responders and anywhere residents want to talk,” he said. “I stay connected because I believe public service is about showing up and listening. I want to see safer roads, better maintained neighborhoods and a city that’s easier to work with when you need help. I’d also like to see smarter development that reflects our values and actually benefits the people who live here.”

Having spent most of his life in Dearborn Heights and choosing to raise his children in the city, Baydoun said this is more than just a campaign.

“This isn’t just a campaign for me,” he said. “It’s personal. I’ve spent my life here, and I’ve worked hard to serve this city with honesty and commitment. I want to keep building something positive for all of us. As a father of two young children, I want to give my children the best city possible to live in. Throughout the years I have worked hard in serving this city with honesty and integrity. As mayor, I will continue to build and develop this city and make this city a city we can all be proud of.”

Baydoun was appointed to a vacant City Council seat in January 2021 before being elected to a two-year term in November 2021. He was appointed Council chair pro-tem before being reelected to the City Council in 2023 when he was named Council chair.