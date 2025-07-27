Garden Farm Supermarket opens in Inkster to serve growing Arab, Muslim and other ethnic communities

INKSTER – Near the intersection of three cities experiencing rapid growth in their Arab, Muslim and other ethnic populations, a new supermarket — Garden Farm — has recently opened at 30215 Cherry Hill Road, with the aim to meet the needs of the expanding Arab community in Inkster, Garden City and Westland.

While there are no precise statistics on the number of Arab and Muslim Americans in these cities, the area is undergoing noticeable demographic change, marked by an influx of families from the Middle East and North Africa. These include newly arrived immigrants as well as Arab American families moving westward in search of better opportunities and lower housing costs—away from the high population and commercial density of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

We see it as our responsibility to serve the community.

— Hassan Saleh, co-owner of Garden Farm

The Arab American News has observed a significant presence of families from North African countries such as Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania, in addition to newly arrived families from Syria and Afghanistan. This trend was confirmed by Hassan Saleh, the manager and co-owner of Garden Farm, who said the supermarket was designed with the area’s shifting demographics in mind. As a result, he dedicated a special section of the store to traditional groceries and consumer goods from North Africa.

Like traditional Arab stores in the Detroit metro area, Garden Farm offers a wide range of fresh vegetables and fruits, halal meats and groceries imported from the Arab world. The 15,000+ square foot store places a special focus on high-quality products from Lebanon, including items like za’atar (thyme), kishk, olives, olive oil and other pantry staples, according to Saleh.

As the store prepares for its official grand opening in mid-August, it is also finalizing construction on a bakery for producing all kinds of fresh pastries and baked goods, as well as a restaurant to serve home-style Arabic dishes catering to the community’s tastes.

The management of Garden Farm places high importance on service quality and competitive pricing for low-income families. Saleh noted that the new supermarket will designate a fixed weekly discount day for most items — especially fruits and vegetables — as part of a strategy to ease the burden on families amid ongoing economic hardship.

“We see it as our responsibility to serve the community,” Saleh said. “We’ve already lowered meat prices during Ashura, and we’ll continue offering deals tailored to the seasons and the needs of the people.”

Strategically located in a commercial plaza just a few hundred feet from Cherry Hill Road near the Henry Ruff intersection, the store offers easy access and ample parking.

In terms of variety and service, the store was designed to be a one-stop destination for weekly family shopping, combining fresh produce, imported goods, sweets, meat, baked items and ready-to-eat foods under one roof. The concept aligns with the model of large Arab markets common in cities like Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Canton.

Saleh concluded by emphasizing that Garden Farm is not just about meeting families’ grocery needs — it aims to be a space where customers feel a sense of belonging, trust, quality and comfort.

“The shopping experience we’re offering will be unique,” he said, “built on a genuine understanding of the Arab American community’s culture and traditions in the Detroit area.”