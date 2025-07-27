Annapolis Pointe, located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Annapolis Roads in the southwest part of the city. – Photo via Inkster website

INKSTER — The city of Inkster broke ground last Friday on a new housing project called Annapolis Pointe, located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Annapolis Roads in the southwest part of the city, in its first major residential development in more than 20 years. The investment aims to help low- and moderate-income families achieve the American Dream of homeownership, according to project leaders.

Since the 2008 financial collapse, Inkster has struggled with declining municipal services, lower quality of life and rising crime — factors that have depressed its housing market and stalled new home construction despite its strategic location.

Inkster spans 6.25 square miles between Dearborn Heights, Garden City and Westland in western Wayne County. With a population of about 25,000 — mostly African American — the city has seen a growing number of Arab American families relocating there in recent years as a more affordable alternative to nearby cities.

As home prices have skyrocketed across the greater Detroit area, new housing development has once again become economically viable, especially with the state adopting policies to support affordable housing projects through tax incentives for investors.

The development in Inkster is being spearheaded by Gajewski Homes, which plans to invest $21 million over the next four years to build 72 new homes of varying sizes and prices. The goal is to make homes accessible to families earning between 60 percent and 120 percent of the area median income. The houses will be a mix of ranch (single-story) and colonial (two-story) styles, ranging from 1,300 to 1,600 square feet, and priced between $240,000 and $350,000.

The land for the Annapolis Pointe project was initially purchased in the early 2000s and 19 homes were built before the 2008 recession brought progress to a halt. Now, Gajewski Homes — a Black woman-owned company — has revived the effort, restoring hope for many to achieve the American Dream of homeownership and wealth-building.

Engineering and construction will be handled by Champion Homes and Ritz-Craft Homes, while Gajewski Homes is also partnering with the nonprofit Western Wayne Urban Community Development (WWUCD) to provide new homeowners with educational programs on homeownership, financial literacy and skilled trades training to ensure long-term financial and social stability. The new homes will be located on four cul-de-sac streets: Wyland Court, Crystal Court, Yorkville Court and Bridgeport Court.

“We are creating a full-scale housing market at prices that currently don’t exist in Inkster,” said Shawana Gajewski, president of Gajewski Homes. She added that the project will support buyers after they move in to ensure long-term residential stability.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Gajewski expressed a desire to give back to the city where she has lived all her life.

“This community opened doors for me, and I’m honored to give back and help others build their future here.”

With economic pressures making homeownership increasingly out of reach, Gajewski emphasized that the project will help dozens of families — especially teachers, firefighters, police officers and healthcare workers — build wealth through ownership.

“If you own a home, you’re an investor, and we want a thriving community with more homeowners,” she said, expressing excitement to see “kids riding bikes through the neighborhood.”

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) considers Annapolis Pointe a crucial step in addressing the state’s significant affordable housing shortage. Michigan currently needs around 190,000 affordable units to prevent working-class families from being displaced and to curb widening economic disparities. Nearly half of Michigan renters are considered “housing cost-burdened”, meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

In addition to support from the state’s housing authorities, Mayor Byron Nolen welcomed the project, saying the city is “thrilled to be a part of this development.” He noted that the city sold the land to Gajewski Homes and has worked hand-in-hand with the company to ensure the availability of affordable housing opportunities.

Nolen said he hopes the Annapolis Pointe project will attract more people to Inkster and spark additional housing developments as the city works toward revitalization.