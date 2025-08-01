Top mayoral candidates (clockwise from top left), Todd Perkins, Mary Sheffield, James Craig, Fred Durhal, Saunteel Jenkins and Solomon Kinloch. – File photos

DETROIT – Among the nine candidates vying to succeed Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council President Mary Sheffield stands out as the clear frontrunner in the August 5 primary election. The race will narrow the field to just two finalists who will advance to the November 4 general election.

Sheffield’s strong lead is evident through her broad coalition of supporters, which includes Detroit billionaires and business leaders like Dan Gilbert, local labor unions, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and small-dollar donors contributing amounts between $25 and $150.

As of July 20, Sheffield had raised more than $800,000 since the start of the year, with at least $451,000 in cash on hand — a total that surpasses that of her closest competitor, Reverend Solomon Kinloch, who has raised just over $409,000 since launching his campaign.

Kinloch, the senior pastor at Detroit’s Triumph Church, has relied almost entirely on small donors, some contributing as little as $5, though most gave between $50 and $250.

According to analysts, the uneven fundraising indicates that Sheffield is well-positioned to secure first place in the primary, while the real competition will center on who takes the second spot in Tuesday’s contest.

In addition to Kinloch, whose campaign has $55,000 remaining, former City Council President Saunteel Jenkins is also considered a strong contender based on financials. She raised approximately $406,000, with around $50,000 left in her campaign account, according to Wayne County campaign finance records.

In recent weeks, City Council Member Fred Durhal III has also emerged as a serious challenger, raising more than $150,000, although his campaign spending has already exceeded $200,000.

In contrast, attorney Todd Perkins has raised about $220,000, while former Detroit Police Chief James Craig collected only $23,000, a figure seen as disappointing despite his decent performance in polling.

The list of candidates also includes Jonathan Barlow, who raised $2,485, Joel Hachem, with $1,070, and Danetta Simpson, who has yet to file her campaign finance reports.

A poll conducted May 27–29 by Glengariff Group, Inc. surveying 500 likely Detroit voters, showed Sheffield leading with 38 percent, followed by Kinloch at 14 percent, Craig at 9 percent and Jenkins at 8 percent. The poll had a margin of error of ±4.4 percent.