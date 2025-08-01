Odie Fakhouri to assume his new position as the ACC's chief executive officer on October 1. - Photo courtesy of the ACC

TROY — The America’s Community Council (ACC) — one of Michigan’s most trusted and comprehensive humanitarian organizations, serving multicultural and underserved communities for almost five decades— has announced the appointment of Odie Fakhouri as its new chief executive officer, effective October 1. The appointment followed a unanimous decision by the organization’s board of directors, according to Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, the ACC’s founder, president and CEO, who has led the organization since its founding in 1979.

Since January 2020, Odie Fakhouri — who considers Haifa Fakhouri a godmother — has served as chief operating officer (COO) at the ACC, during which time the organization experienced transformative improvements under his operational leadership. These include the implementation of automated client data systems, expansion of humanitarian services and the formation of strategic funding partnerships that secured record-breaking investments.

It’s a promise to meet people where they are and walk with them toward a life of stability, health and dignity.

— Odie Fakhouri, ACC CEO

A career bridging impact and innovation

Before joining the ACC, Fakhouri built a dynamic career at the intersection of social impact and entrepreneurship, with a unique blend of nonprofit financing, workplace development and startup innovation.

He began his career at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, a large private research institution in Northern San Francisco Bay, where he gained deep insights and understanding into nonprofit financial models and cutting-edge innovations from some of the world’s leading scientists and institutional management teams. During this time, he also founded a tech startup and established relationships with venture capital firms critical to supporting early-stage companies with funding and expertise.

Collaborating with many of those same partners, Fakhouri relocated to Huntsville, Alabama — the U.S. city with the highest density of engineers from both public and private sectors — where he led major real estate development projects. These focused on sustainable neighborhoods, inclusive urban design and boosting the local economy. These experiences gave him a deep operational acumen, enabling him to raise millions in venture capital, charitable grants, private investments and institutional donations — consistently aligning financial growth with measurable community impact.

ACC has been my life’s work and I now know it is in good hands with Odie. His leadership and intellect have already reshaped our operations and impact.

— Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, ACC founder and president

A legacy of leadership

“For nearly five decades, ACC has stood as a pillar of trust, cultural competence and dignity,” Haifa Fakhouri said in a statement. “I have full confidence that Odie is the right leader to carry this legacy forward.

“Thank you to our wonderful board of directors and staff for joining me in their support of this appointment. The expertise, experience and empathy Odie brings are in the best interest of ACC. He honors our past while fearlessly innovating for the future.

“ACC has been my life’s work and I now know it is in good hands with Odie,” she added. “His leadership and intellect has already reshaped our operations and impact, and now, as CEO, I know he will elevate ACC into a world-class institution.”

The board of directors unanimously approved this transition, following decades of remarkable growth and institutional influence for the ACC — formerly known as the Arab American and Chaldean Council. Dr. Fakhouri will remain actively involved in her role as president and founder, continuing to provide strategic guidance and support during the transition.

A vision for the future

“I am deeply humbled and honored by this responsibility,” Odie Fakhouri said in a statement.

He also described the ACC as not just an organization.

“It’s a promise to meet people where they are and walk with them toward a life of stability, health and dignity.”

He emphasized that Dr. Fakhouri’s legacy is not only one of fierce leadership and fortitude, but of love — for people, for justice and for community. He said her founding vision gave birth to a movement that reshaped the future for generations of immigrants and underserved communities.

“Since joining ACC in 2020, I’ve committed to preserving and advancing that legacy — together with our exceptional team — into a bold new chapter,” he said. “As we enter this phase, our commitment remains: innovation through inclusion, uncompromising growth and excellence rooted in the community’s voice.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of today’s world, but expressed confidence in the “vast potential of the American Community Council” and highlighted the readiness of the ACC’s team, partners and the communities it serves for what lies ahead.

“Through deep listening, bold action and collaborative leadership, we will reach new heights of impact and innovation in an ever-changing world.”

Board support and community trust

“Odie leads with vision and deep respect for the community,” Dennis Mitchell, a member of the ACC’s board of directors, said.

As a board member, he witnessed how Fakhouri “brings great ideas to life while staying grounded in his mission.”

“He is the right leader for this moment — and for ACC’s future,” Mitchell added, expressing pride in supporting Fakhouri’s appointment as the new CEO “to carry forward the incredible legacy of Dr. Haifa Fakhouri.”

About the American Community Council

Founded 46 years ago, the ACC has evolved into a globally recognized leader in community care and services, committed to serving all in need — from Michigan’s native-born residents to newly arrived immigrants and refugees — based on the belief that “No person is illegal and no life is more valuable than another.”

Since 1979, the ACC has been devoted to serving multiethnic and underserved populations in southeast Michigan, offering comprehensive services to individuals and families, including:

Behavioral health counseling

Healthcare services

The WIC nutrition program

Social services

Workforce development

Translation and interpretation

Youth programming

Each year, the ACC supports and provide services for more than 60,000 people in the Greater Detroit area through its network of offices and centers across the tri-county area of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Headquartered in Troy, with major facilities on Seven Mile Road in Detroit, the ACC affirmed its ongoing commitment: “Our multilingual, culturally responsive staff are dedicated to delivering holistic care and critical resources to marginalized and at-risk populations — especially immigrants and refugees seeking to build a new life.”

For more information, visit: www.myacc.org Or call (248) 559-1990.