FBI personnel were told to flag Epstein files mentioning Trump, Senate Democrat says. – File photo

In a country consumed by political division and scandal fatigue, there remains one case that cuts through partisan lines and unites citizens in outrage and disbelief — the saga of Jeffrey Epstein. His name alone conjures images of sinister wealth, child exploitation and elite protection. And yet, for all the headlines and documentaries, the American public still does not know the full truth. Why?

As of 2025, the Epstein Files — thousands of documents containing names, testimonies and intelligence reports — remain heavily redacted or sealed. Names are blacked out. Agencies refuse to comment. And the American people are expected to accept that this is in their best interest. But it isn’t. If this country still has any moral core, any claim to justice, then the Epstein Files must be fully released — with the only redactions allowed being those that protect the identities and dignity of his victims. Nothing else.

Candace Owens, once a loyal foot soldier in the MAGA movement, has taken to social media to voice her disillusionment with the second Trump administration, calling its silence on the Epstein Files “a betrayal of the people.” “I voted for law and order,” Owens tweeted, “not for the continued cover-up of the greatest child trafficking scandal in modern American history.” She’s not alone. Others in the MAGA orbit — figures like Alex Jones, Matt Gaetz and even Tucker Carlson — have raised eyebrows and questions about why Epstein’s most powerful connections remain untouched, unnamed and unexposed.

A life of shadows and privilege

To understand the magnitude of this cover-up, we must remember who Epstein was. Born in Brooklyn in 1953, Epstein’s life followed a trajectory that makes little sense when examined under the light. A college dropout, he somehow landed a teaching job at the prestigious Dalton School in Manhattan — without a college degree. From there, he wormed his way into Bear Stearns, where he quickly climbed the ranks despite lacking the usual credentials.

But it wasn’t Epstein’s Wall Street career that made him famous — it was the network of billionaires, politicians and royalty he cultivated over the decades. His contacts included Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. His Manhattan townhouse — one of the largest private residences in the city — reportedly had hidden cameras in nearly every room, raising suspicions that Epstein was gathering blackmail material for reasons far darker than personal leverage.

A slap on the wrist

The criminal accusations against Epstein go back decades. By the early 2000s, he was under investigation for operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. In 2007, despite overwhelming evidence and a non-prosecution agreement that listed 34 confirmed victims, Epstein received what is widely seen as one of the most favorable plea deals in legal history. He pled guilty to two state charges of soliciting prostitution (one involving a minor) and served just 13 months in a Florida county jail — with work-release privileges that allowed him to leave six days a week.

Alexander Acosta, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time, later said he had been told to back off. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta reportedly said during vetting for his later position as secretary of labor. That casual remark should have been a red-alert siren to every journalist and investigator in the country. Intelligence? Whose?

The Mossad connection

One theory — growing more credible with each passing revelation — is that Epstein was not just a predator, but an asset. Specifically, an asset of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service. It sounds like something ripped from a John le Carré novel, but the pieces are disturbingly consistent. The hidden cameras. The inexplicable wealth. The protection by powerful institutions. And most importantly, the connections to Israeli power.

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister and defense minister, was known to stay at Epstein’s New York townhouse. Photos have surfaced of Barak entering the property, and financial records show he received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Epstein-linked foundations. Barak later said he “never saw anything illegal”, but that hardly puts the matter to rest.

Sources close to Epstein’s finances have confirmed that the true source of his millions — possibly billions — has never been identified. He managed money for clients no one can name. He operated out of tax havens and shell corporations. The possibility that his wealth was artificially created, funneled through backchannels by intelligence agencies, can no longer be dismissed as conspiracy.

If Epstein was indeed an asset of Mossad, then his job was simple: compromise high-value targets. Get them on tape. Get them on the hook. Then turn over the information to handlers in Tel Aviv. The power of blackmail has always been stronger than the sword — and Epstein was a master swordsman in the darkest sense of the word.

The island of secrets

Then there’s the island.

Little Saint James, or “Epstein Island” as it is known now, became infamous for its grotesque secrets. Visitors included Hollywood stars, tech billionaires and political powerbrokers. Flight logs show who came and went, but the full list of what occurred there remains sealed. Multiple survivors have recounted being trafficked, abused and threatened with death if they spoke out.

Yet, Israel never publicly disowned Epstein. In fact, some survivors claim Israeli security agents were occasionally spotted providing “protection” at Epstein events in New York and the Caribbean. Several high-ranking Israeli officials were welcomed as guests in Epstein’s properties, and according to one insider who later spoke to an independent journalist, Epstein provided “free lodging to Israeli dignitaries as a gesture of loyalty.”

Is it really so far-fetched to think he was working for their interests?

Who was protecting Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein operated for decades with near-total impunity. He flaunted his crimes. His victims — dozens of them — were ignored by prosecutors and laughed off by media elites. Why? Because someone more powerful than law enforcement wanted him protected. Someone was running interference every time Epstein was close to being caught.

We are left to wonder who that “Prince of Darkness” was. It wasn’t one person, but rather a network — a web of handlers, beneficiaries and institutions. Mossad had a motive. Epstein gave them access to American oligarchs and the ability to compromise sitting senators and Fortune 500 CEOs. In the realm of geopolitics, Epstein was an irreplaceable pawn.

A bipartisan failure

This is not just a Democratic or Republican scandal — it’s a bipartisan failure. Clinton flew on Epstein’s jet. Trump partied with him. Alan Dershowitz, an outspoken defender of Israel and a constitutional scholar, was accused by one of Epstein’s victims (allegations he denies). And yet, no one in power is pushing for full release of the Epstein Files.

In the second Trump administration, many hoped the deep state would finally be held accountable. Instead, silence. Candace Owens has expressed her outrage not only over Epstein, but also over Trump’s full-throated support of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. “This is not America First,” she said. “This is something darker. Something hidden.” She’s right.

Why the files must be released

This is a moment of reckoning. The Epstein Files are not just a collection of names and testimonies — they are a mirror held up to the American elite. They show who we are, what we tolerate and who we protect.

It is long past time to release the files — every last page. The redactions must be removed, with the only exception being the personal identities of the victims, who deserve peace and anonymity. But the rest — the names of politicians, CEOs, bankers and intelligence officers — must be made public.

Until then, America cannot claim to stand for justice. Until then, the shadow of Epstein — and his mysterious benefactors — will continue to hang over our institutions.

The bottom line

Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but the machine that protected him is still alive. It thrives in classified documents, in backroom deals, in the unholy marriage between intelligence agencies and global elites.

If we want to break the cycle, we must demand full transparency. No more silence. No more excuses. No more protecting the predators of the powerful.

It is time to pull back the curtain — and see who really stands in the shadows.

– Amjad Khan is a contributing writer for The Arab American News. He is an educator, writer and academic researcher with a deep commitment to addressing the challenges facing the Muslim world. Through his work, he seeks to inspire meaningful dialogue and help chart a path toward unity, justice and peace.