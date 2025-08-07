Former Inkster mayor faces prison in $100K bribery scheme; former aide accused of lying to the FBI

Former Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly. – File photo

DETROIT – A former executive assistant to ex-Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly has resigned from his top Wayne County job amid an FBI investigation into a bribery scheme that could soon bring federal charges against him.

Saif Alsenad, 33, of Dearborn Heights, stepped down Monday from his $103,781-a-year position as Wayne County’s government and public affairs director — the county’s lead representative in Lansing — as prosecutors revealed he is expected to be charged with lying to FBI agents about his knowledge of bribes paid to Wimberly in 2022 and 2023, during his time as the mayor’s aide.

Sources familiar with the case — who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation — said federal authorities believe Alsenad knew Wimberly was soliciting cash in exchange for official city approvals, including the sale of a valuable, vacant city-owned property. While he is not accused of wrongdoing during his tenure with Wayne County and is not believed to have personally profited, prosecutors allege he misled investigators during interviews.

Wayne County spokesman Doda Lulgjuraj said the county “has no indication of any wrongdoing during his tenure” and has not been contacted by the FBI. Alsenad’s lawyer, Michael Bullotta, declined comment.

A $100,000 bribery demand

According to a sentencing memo filed Tuesday, the bribery scheme began in spring 2022 when a local investor approached Alsenad about buying a vacant 13-acre city-owned lot for a proposed towing and auto repair business. Prosecutors allege Alsenad told the investor that Wimberly expected cash bribes in exchange for facilitating the sale.

The investor introduced Wimberly to “Person A”, described as the buyer who would meet the mayor’s demands. At their first meeting in August 2022, Wimberly allegedly demanded $100,000 in cash — $50,000 up front and $50,000 after the bid was awarded. The payments were arranged in installments, starting at $5,000 per month and later increasing to $10,000.

Court documents detail how Wimberly allegedly collected the bribes: In his driveway, inside his car and at a local strip club. In one instance, Person A reportedly placed an envelope with $5,000 in cash directly on Wimberly’s knee. Payments continued through April 2023, including $10,000 Wimberly requested to cover his birthday party.

Prosecutors say Wimberly repeatedly assured Person A he could control Inkster City Council’s vote to approve the sale and development of the property.

From guilty plea to prison sentencing

Wimberly, 51, pleaded guilty to bribery last year. He faces up to 10 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending a sentence of just over three years, citing the need to punish him for “selling his influence” and betraying the trust of Inkster residents. He is scheduled to be sentenced August 14 by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

“Wimberly knew it was wrong to demand cash to facilitate the sale of city-owned property, but he chose to elevate his needs above the betterment of the city he was elected to serve,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown wrote in the memo.

Wimberly’s sentencing comes almost one year after his guilty plea. Prosecutors have not said whether he is cooperating in the case against Alsenad or others, but such cooperation could influence his prison term.

Part of a wider corruption crackdown

The Wimberly case is part of a sweeping federal crackdown on public corruption in Metro Detroit that has targeted more than 120 officials, labor leaders and others in recent years. Former Taylor Mayor Richard Sollars was sentenced last year to nearly six years in prison for bribery and fraud involving a developer. Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff received four months of home confinement for misusing more than $15,000 in campaign funds.

The FBI is also investigating alleged misconduct tied to the marijuana industry in Pontiac and conducted “law enforcement activities” in Hamtramck earlier this year amid claims of police misconduct.

The fallout from Wimberly’s bribery scheme continues to reverberate through Metro Detroit politics — underscoring the Justice Department’s ongoing scrutiny of local government corruption.