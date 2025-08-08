Composite image released by police showing Jafar Almaarej and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

After four days of continuous searching, authorities arrested an Iraqi American man from Dearborn on charges of kidnapping his daughter from his ex-wife’s home in Pennsylvania last Sunday.

Police had circulated a photo of Jafar Almaarej (39), who was wanted by the Millcreek Township Police Department in Pennsylvania on charges of kidnapping, violating child custody rules and making terrorist threats.

According to police, Almaarej was last seen driving a black four-door Jeep Wrangler with Michigan license plate number 050G994. They said he abducted his daughter from her home at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Media reports in Pennsylvania said the 7-year-old girl is his biological daughter and lives with his ex-wife. He allegedly took her while her mother was at work. The ex-wife had previously obtained a local court protection order for herself and their daughter against Almaarej.

Investigators said Almaarej sent his ex-wife a text message telling her that if she contacted police, authorities would have to “search for her bones”, after which he turned off his phone. Millcreek Township Police spokesman Adam Hardner confirmed this information to Michigan media while requesting the public’s help in locating Almaarej and his daughter, who were believed to have returned to Michigan.

Millcreek police urged anyone spotting Almaarej or the suspect vehicle to immediately call 911.

On Wednesday, Millcreek Township Police announced in a Facebook post that they had brought Almaarej to justice with the assistance of other agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police did not release further details about the location of the arrest, but said the girl was safely returned to her mother.