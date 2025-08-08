Hussein Berry speaks to supporters.

DEARBORN – In an unusually early move, Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education member Hussein Berry recently announced his candidacy for Michigan’s Second Senate District, which includes all of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, as well as parts of Allen Park and Detroit. The district is currently represented by Democratic State Senator Sylvia Santana.

Michigan Senate elections are held every four years to choose 38 members responsible for legislating, introducing bills, approving the state budget, overseeing local government performance and helping shape public policy in areas such as education, the economy, infrastructure and health care.

Berry launched his 2026 State Senate campaign during what he described as a “family gathering”, attended by local community members and officials in the Dearborn area.

“I stand before you today driven by passion and belonging to serve this district that I consider my home — a district filled with strong people who have made our community what it is today,” Berry said.

A real estate agent with RE/MAX Leading Edge, Berry stressed that the district’s culturally and ethnically diverse residents face serious challenges. He pledged to work hard to find effective solutions to long-standing problems.

“We live in a time of economic uncertainty, our schools are underfunded and our infrastructure is outdated,” he said. “I am running for this office because I believe this moment calls for strong, experienced leadership that puts people above politics.

“You have elected me three times to the Dearborn Board of Education — in 2009, 2016 and 2022 — and I look forward to amplifying your voices as a Michigan state senator who believes in building bridges, not walls,” he added.

He noted that his personal, professional and political experiences have given him “strength, compassion and hope” — values he plans to take with him to Lansing if elected next year.

As for his approach to public service, Berry said, “Leadership begins with listening.” He explained that he will spend the coming months going door to door.

“I will knock on doors, my campaign will host community events and I will attend neighborhood meetings to hear people’s stories and learn about their challenges and aspirations. These will form the basis of my policies and priorities in every decision I make.”

Berry concluded his remarks by stressing that his campaign will be “from the people and to the people”, describing it as a movement to reflect the energy, values and dreams of the Second District’s residents — “not just politics”, as he put it.

Berry’s announcement comes amid valid questions about his prospects of winning the Second District seat, given his past unsuccessful bids — in the 2012 Michigan House of Representatives race and the 2021 Dearborn mayoral race. In both he ran unsuccessful campaigns.

In August 2012, Berry fell short in the Democratic primary for the Michigan House against Harvey Santana, placing first among the losing candidates on the party’s ballot with 1,725 votes (17.2 percent). He also suffered a heavy defeat in the 2021 Dearborn mayoral primary, receiving just 821 votes.

According to well-informed sources, The Arab American News has learned that at least two Arab American activists and politicians are considering entering the Second District Senate race. With the filing deadline not until April , the contest is expected to be fiercely competitive.