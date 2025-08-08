The Aug. 5 primary elections narrowed down mayoral candidates in seven cities across Metro Detroit and also trimmed down the field for City Council races in several other municipalities. Meanwhile, ballot initiatives related to public safety and school funding produced mixed results.

Most cities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties did not hold primaries due to a limited number of candidates.

The Arab American News reviews the most notable results from the three counties below:

Mayoral races

Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and Taylor (in Wayne County); Southfield and Pontiac (in Oakland County) and New Baltimore (in Macomb County) held primary elections to narrow the number of mayoral candidates to two. The non-official results are as follows:

Detroit: Sheffield vs. Kinloch

As expected — based on her overwhelming lead in campaign fundraising — Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield led the mayoral primary with a wide margin over eight other candidates, securing about 51 percent of the vote.

According to preliminary results, Sheffield received 43,572 votes, while her closest challenger, Rev. Solomon Kinloch, received 14,893 votes (17.3 percent), qualifying both for the general election on November 4.

Former Council President Saunteel Jenkins came in third with 13,732 votes (16 percent), followed by attorney Todd Perkins with 4,597 votes (5 percent) and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig with 4,453 votes (5 percent).

Other candidates received the following: City Councilman Fred Durhal (under 3,000 votes, about 3 percent), John Barlow (706), DaNetta Simpson (538) and Joel Hashim (349).

Sheffield, 38, will face Kinloch, 52, in the November election to succeed Mayor Mike Duggan, who chose not to seek a fourth term and is instead running for governor in 2026 as an independent.

Southfield: Siver vs. Jordan

Mayor Kenson Siver led Southfield’s primary with 6,851 votes (56 percent), beating former City Councilwoman Sylvia Jordan, who garnered 4,834 votes (40 percent). Local activist Ryan Foster came in third and was eliminated with only 472 votes (4 percent).

Siver, 79, has been mayor for 10 years; he was first elected in a 2015 special election after Brenda Lawrence was elected to Congress. He’d previously served 14 years on the City Council and worked 45 years in Southfield Public Schools as a teacher and administrator.

Jordan served on Southfield City Council — including as president — for more than a decade and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2009 and 2015, losing to Lawrence and then to Siver.

Pontiac: McGinnis vs. Williams

With Mayor Tim Greimel not seeking reelection and instead running for Congress in Michigan’s 10th District, the city saw a seven-way primary. The top two finishers were current City Council President Mike McGuinness and former Councilman Kermit Williams.

McGinnis led with 2,820 votes (44.7 percent), followed by Williams with 1,579 votes (25 percent). Alexandria Riley placed third with 16 percent of the vote.

Taylor: Woolley vs. Ramik

Mayor Tim Woolley dominated the field with 71 percent of the vote (4,232 votes), defeating three challengers. His closest rival, Herman Ramik, received 1,072 votes (18 percent) and will face Woolley in November. Timothy Long received 400 votes, and David Mortenson trailed with 268 votes.

New Baltimore: Semaan vs. Covert

Chaldean American Mayor Tom Semaan led the New Baltimore primary with 1,060 votes (52 percent), followed by Councilman Ryan Covert with 671 votes (33 percent). Patrick Green, president of the local public school board, earned 291 votes (14 percent).

Semaan is seeking a third two-year term.

Ballot proposals

Livonia: Overwhelming “NO” on tax hike

Livonia voters rejected a $150 million bond proposal by 73 percent, with only 2,515 votes in favor versus 6,812 against. The measure would have raised property taxes by 1.45 mills for 25 years to fund a new police station, a public library, upgrades to five fire stations and the creation of a downtown area and public park at Farmington Road and Five Mile.

The proposed hike would have cost the average homeowner about $120 more per year.

Novi: Voters approve tax increase

In contrast, Novi voters approved a $120 million bond with 5,237 votes in favor (55 percent) and 4,323 opposed. The measure will fund a new public safety complex, build and renovate fire stations, acquire land and expand Lee BeGole Drive for emergency access. Property taxes will increase by about 1 mill for 25 years.

Clinton Township: Police funding renewed

In Macomb County, voters in Clinton Township renewed a 2.38-mill levy for 10 years with 7,972 votes for and 4,729 against. The $9.6 million in annual revenue will fund police salaries, equipment and new hires. Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem warned the department would lose a third of its budget without the renewal.

School funding