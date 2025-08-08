Mo Baydoun addresses supporters at the Bellagio Banquet Center in Dearborn Heights after primary results confirmed his landslide victory in the city’s mayoral race. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – In a sweeping victory, Dearborn Heights City Council President Mo Baydoun decisively won the mayoral primary race on Tuesday, August 5, finishing far ahead of his closest challenger, Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell. Baydoun received more than double the votes for Malinowski-Maxwell, with both candidates advancing to the November 4 general election.

Baydoun wins nearly 60 percent of the votes, topping all challengers in a low-turnout election

According to unofficial results from both absentee and in-person ballots, Baydoun secured 4,163 votes, amounting to nearly 58.5 percent of the total 7,124 ballots cast. Malinowski-Maxwell garnered only 1,913 votes, or 26.9 percent.

Baydoun faced three challengers in the primary: Malinowski-Maxwell; banking expert Lina Arzouni, who finished third with 551 votes (7.7 percent); and businessman Hussein Anani, who placed last with 473 votes (6.7 percent).

Baydoun and Malinowski-Maxwell will now compete in the November election to become the 11th mayor in the city’s history. The winner will succeed Mayor Bill Bazzi, who didn’t seek reelection after being nominated by President Trump to be U.S. Ambassador in Tunisia.

This marks Baydoun’s first bid for mayor, while it’s Malinowski-Maxwell’s second. She previously ran unsuccessfully against Bazzi in 2021. Notably, she served as acting mayor following the passing of former Mayor Daniel Paletko.

The primary election was marked by low enthusiasm and inconsistent turnout at the city’s 15 polling stations. Fewer than 3,000 residents voted in person, while the remainder voted absentee. The overall turnout was 17 percent — with 7,124 voters participating out of 41,316 registered.





















City Council, Treasurer and Clerk races move to November general election by default

In a statement posted to his Facebook page following the landslide victory, Baydoun thanked the voters who supported him, writing, “Tuesday’s overwhelming victory is humbling.” He emphasized that his campaign, centered around “serious conversations and real concerns”, is not over yet — signaling his intent to win in November.

Baydoun thanked the three other contenders for participating in the democratic process and acknowledged their service to the community.

“I want to extend my deep appreciation to candidates Hussein Anani and Lina Arzouni for stepping up to serve our city,” he wrote. “Running for public office isn’t easy — it takes determination, sacrifice and a deep concern for your community.”

He expressed hope that everyone would unite behind “a shared vision for a stronger, safer and more accountable Dearborn Heights government.”

Tuesday’s overwhelming victory is humbling… Our campaign of serious conversations and real concerns is not over yet. – Mo Baydoun

Baydoun congratulated Malinowski-Maxwell for advancing to the general election and committed to running, “a fair and respectful campaign that puts our residents first.”

If elected, he promised to follow through on key priorities: Modernizing municipal services, cracking down on reckless driving, finding sustainable solutions to chronic flooding, strengthening the police and fire departments and involving residents in addressing the city’s challenges. Dearborn Heights, home to approximately 63,000 residents, has experienced years of intense political divisions and disputes.

The mayoral primary was the only race on Tuesday’s ballot. City Council elections were automatically moved to the general election since the number of candidates was fewer than double the available seats. Similarly, the Treasurer’s race — which features only two candidates, incumbent Lisa Hicks-Clayton and community activist Mehdi Baydoun — was advanced to November. City Clerk Lynne Senia, who is unopposed, will retain her position for another four-year term.

According to election rules, a primary is not held when the number of candidates does not exceed twice the number of available seats; in such cases, all candidates automatically move to the general election held in the first Tuesday of November.

Potential shake-up in Council composition expected depending on November mayoral outcome

The Dearborn Heights City Council consists of seven members: Council President Mo Baydoun, Vice President Hassan Ahmed, and members Tom Wencel, Hassan Saab, Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, Bob Constan and Nancy Bryer.

The City Council election includes a contest for four full-term, four-year seats, which will become vacant at the start of 2026, as the terms of members Ahmed, Bryer, Wencel and Constan expire on December 31. Malinowski-Maxwell’s term expires at the end of December 2027, but she opted to run for mayor rather than seek another term on the Council.

Only five candidates are running for the four Council seats: Incumbents Ahmed, Wencel and Bryer, along with newcomers candidates Margaret King and Rachel Lapointe. Constan is not seeking re-election.

Depending on the outcome of the mayoral election in November, the composition of the City Council could change in 2026. If Baydoun wins, his seat on the Council — currently set to expire in early 2028 — would need to be filled by appointment come January.