DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat following Trustee Irene Watts’ resignation. Watts, who served on the board since 2021 and was vice president at the time of her resignation on August 11, stepped down because her family is moving out of the district.

The remaining six trustees have 30 days to appoint a replacement who will serve until the November 2026 school board elections are certified and new elected trustees are sworn in office.

Eligibility and application process

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered voters over 18 and residents of the Dearborn Public School District, which covers nearly all of Dearborn and part of Dearborn Heights.

Applications are due Monday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. Candidates must complete a Google Form, attach a letter of interest and three references, and email a résumé to the district. Printed copies may also be delivered in person to the Administrative Service Center (18700 Audette St., Dearborn) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Board responsibilities

Dearborn Board of Education members also serve as trustees for Henry Ford College, setting policy and budgets, hiring and evaluating the superintendent and college president, approving contracts and pay scales, and overseeing major construction projects. Trustees are not involved in daily school or college operations.

The board generally meets twice a month — once for district business and once for college business — with additional committee and special meetings as needed. Trustees receive $9,940 annually, with the president earning an extra $1,000.

Currently, the board is searching for a new Henry Ford College president and considering a possible infrastructure bond proposal for a future ballot.

Next steps

Trustees will review applications and conduct interviews to fill the vacancy. The interview date has not yet been set.

More information, including meeting agendas and presentations, is available on the district’s Board of Education webpage, and board meetings can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.

– Dearborn Public Schools Press Office