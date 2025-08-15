Local children and their families rallied their support for Gaza's hungry children at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn on Tuesday, August 12. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – Dozens of Arab American children and their families held a rally on Tuesday evening in solidarity with the hungry children of Gaza, in front of the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn. They carried empty pots and food containers in protest against Israel’s starvation policies imposed on the Strip’s residents since March.

During the event, titled “From Dearborn’s Children to Gaza’s Hungry Children”, community activist Marwan Faraj condemned the international silence and complicity regarding the catastrophic consequences of the worsening famine in Gaza, which has resulted — since March — in the deaths of more than 239 people, including 106 children. He questioned the reasons preventing world leaders and President Trump from acting to end the tragic famine and ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the devastated Strip.

Faraj described what is happening in Gaza, in full view of the world and broadcast live on social media and other media platforms, as a “continuing nightmare.” He stressed that the situation in the occupied territories is not a natural famine caused by the absence of food, water and medicine, but rather a “deliberate campaign of starvation” resulting from Israel’s prevention of humanitarian aid from reaching the besieged civilians, as well as “bombardment by the occupiers and extremist settlers to deprive residents of the bare minimum means of life.”

Faraj urged the international community to act quickly to rein in Israel, which he said is violating all United Nations laws and international agreements, including the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949. He cited Article 50, which requires occupying powers, in cooperation with national and local authorities, to facilitate the work of institutions devoted to the care and education of children, especially those who have lost their parents or been separated from them as a result of war.

In a moving speech, young Mohamad Bazzi reaffirmed that the famine in Gaza “is not natural, but a premeditated disaster” targeting children and youth “like us”, depriving them of the most basic necessities for a dignified life. Standing at the podium, he raised a picture of a 10-year-old Palestinian child named Nafez Mohammed Khidr Nasser, whose frail body — weighing only nine kilograms — has circulated on social media due to severe malnutrition and lack of medical care.

















“Nafez is a child like us who deserves life, education and opportunities in this world,” Bazzi said with sadness in his voice. “Unfortunately, he is collapsing little by little because his body no longer responds to medical care due to extreme starvation.”

He added that the Palestinian boy is “on the brink of death, and no one is moving to save him.”

Bazzi also recalled the tragic incident that became a symbol of the spread of hunger in Gaza, when a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager named Atif Abu Khater died after his weight dropped from 65 to 25 kilograms (55 lbs) due to severe malnutrition caused by the harsh siege and restrictions on aid delivery. He died in Al-Helou International Hospital under dire conditions; the hospital had a complete inability to provide the necessary food and treatment to save his life.

Rejecting silence

The imam of the Islamic Center of America, Sheikh Ahmad Hammoud, explained that the solidarity rally with Gaza’s children — during which Palestinian flags and banners were raised — was not a “political” event, but a “humanitarian statement” calling for the protection of human rights around the world, and particularly in Gaza.

“There are no human rights; there is politicization of human rights,” he added, referring to the international community’s abdication of protecting Palestinian rights.

“These children in Gaza are not dying; they are being killed daily,” Imam Hammoud said regarding the atrocities committed by Israel against children in the besieged Strip for the second consecutive year. “They are deprived of food, medicine and shelter. And when a small amount of aid is available, we see them being killed at relief centers. It has become routine because the scene repeats so often.”

Hammoud called on Arab and Muslim communities in the United States to raise their voices and support the Palestinian people’s rights.

“We must stand with the people in Gaza and support them because we want our children to know that they are human beings who deserve life like everyone else in the world, and that they deserve to be free.”

He questioned the crime for which Palestinian children are punished.

“They were born Palestinian — so is that their mistake and their sin?”

For his part, the pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Livonia, Father George Shalhoub, condemned the atrocities and starvation policies carried out by Israel in Gaza, noting that the occupation entity is not only violating religious laws and international law, but also contradicting Jewish teachings in the Old Testament.

“Did God ask you in the Old Testament to commit these horrific acts?” he said, addressing the Israeli government.

Shalhoub added that 60 percent of Israelis oppose the occupation’s starvation policies in the besieged Gaza Strip, appealing to the world’s conscience.

“Where are your morals and your conscience? We no longer have tears to shed for Gaza’s children.”

State Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D-Dearborn) expressed his dismay at the U.S. administration’s silence on events in the occupied territories.

“We have a president in the White House who came to my city and promised the voters in my district to bring peace, but where is the peace?” Farhat asked —referring to Trump’s visit to Dearborn during his presidential campaign last November.

“Trump lied and broke his promises to the American voters and to the voters in our local community,” Farhat added, pointing to ongoing reports of more children and civilians dying from acute starvation and deprivation of basic supplies and medical necessities. He urged Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S. not to abandon their support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

“Raise your voices, join all pro-Palestinian events and contact your elected officials. Do not be afraid — justice is on your side, and we will certainly win in the end.”

Reviving the movement

It is worth noting that a number of Arab American officials and community leaders met at the offices of The Arab American News on Tuesday to discuss ways to revive grassroots and institutional activism against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This comes after local support activities for the Palestinian cause have partially waned due to community concerns about U.S. officials’ statements and policies regarding the prosecution of activists and students supporting Palestine.

The meeting included Farhat, Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani, Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council (AHRC), and Sufian Nabhan, executive director of the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), along with other local leaders.