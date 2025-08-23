Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, left, gets a big endorsement from Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday, Aug. 20. – Videograb

DETROIT – Following the August 5 primary election that reduced the number of candidates for Detroit mayor from nine to just two, City Council President Mary Sheffield has emerged as the clear front runner to succeed outgoing Mayor Mike Duggan, who opted not to run for another term.

Sheffield not only dominated the polls with 51 percent of the vote, but also holds a massive fundraising advantage over her sole remaining challenger, Rev. Solomon Kinloch, who faces an uphill battle to close the gap before the November 4 general election.

With only 17 percent of the primary vote and far less fundraising, Kinloch faces an uphill battle heading into November.— Election observers

Kinloch, 52, finished second in the primary with about 17 percent of the vote, but his campaign has raised only around $400,000 — far short of the $1.4 million amassed by Sheffield’s campaign. Sheffield’s donors are both larger in number and more diverse, including Arab Americans and Chaldean Americans, according to campaign finance records.

Her fundraising base spans ordinary residents, local business leaders, celebrities, political lobbies and even some of Detroit’s most influential billionaires. Among her top backers are real estate mogul and Rocket Companies owner Dan Gilbert, and Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank.

Notable celebrity donors to Sheffield’s campaign include Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and Cookie Johnson, wife of basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

By contrast, Kinloch — pastor of Triumph Church, which claims around 40,000 members across Detroit and Flint — failed to secure broad support even among Detroit’s most prominent clergy, who traditionally wield significant influence over voters. Leading pastors such as Rev. Marvin Winans of Perfecting Church, Rev. Wendell Anthony of Fellowship Chapel, Bishop Charles H. Ellis of Greater Grace Temple and Bishop Corletta J. Vaughn of Holy Ghost Cathedral all offered modest donations to Sheffield’s campaign. Observers say their backing paves the way for Sheffield to tap into substantial financial support from their congregations.

Interestingly, Kinloch’s campaign has drawn many small donations from individuals outside Detroit — a sign of his popularity beyond the city, but of little use in the local election.

According to a Detroit Free Press investigation, Sheffield also received strong financial support from Arab and Chaldean business owners, unlike Kinloch, whose funding came primarily from small donors. The report noted that Arab and Chaldean business people — who own many of the city’s gas stations, grocery stores and liquor stores — contributed generously to Sheffield’s campaign.

Sheffield, 38, also secured tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from powerful labor unions, including electricians, carpenters, truck drivers hospitality workers and service employees.

Although Sheffield’s longer campaign experience and elected position gave her an early advantage, her remarkable fundraising capacity compared to Kinloch underscores her front runner status in the November election to succeed Mayor Duggan, who chose not to pursue a fourth four-year term and is instead preparing to run for governor next year as an independent.

The latest campaign finance reports show Sheffield raised more than $160,000 in the two weeks leading up to the August 5 primary — more than one-third of Kinloch’s total fundraising for the entire year.

Duggan’s endorsement

In a move that further strengthens her candidacy, Duggan formally endorsed Sheffield on Wednesday, calling her the best choice to continue Detroit’s revival.

Duggan expressed his support at a press conference held at a home on the city’s west side, attended by Sheffield and dozens of supporters.

Over the past decade, we have worked side by side to move our city forward, and I am grateful for his confidence in my leadership. — Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council president

“I am truly honored to have Mayor Duggan’s support,” Sheffield said in a press release. “Over the past decade, we have worked side by side to move our city forward, and I am grateful for his confidence in my leadership.”