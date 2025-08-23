WSU School of Medicine Dean Dr. Wael Sakr. – File photo

DETROIT – Wayne State University has placed the dean of its School of Medicine, Dr. Wael Sakr, a Syrian American physician, on paid administrative leave without offering any explanation for the move. The decision, which was announced in an email sent to faculty and staff, has sparked concern and unease among members of the university’s medical community.

The email, obtained by The Arab American News, instructed employees and administrators to refrain from contacting Dr. Sakr. It added that Dr. David Rosenberg, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, has been appointed acting dean effective immediately.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, as this matter relates to a personal issue,” the message further stated.

As dean of a medical school with roughly 1,500 students, Sakr oversaw the Office of Medical Education, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the recruitment and evaluation of department chairs, the hiring and assessment of center directors and the development and implementation of faculty compensation models.

According to his university biography, Sakr is a nationally recognized academic pathologist with a strong record of independent and collaborative funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). His scholarly contributions focus on genitourinary cancers, particularly prostate cancer.

Over his career, Sakr has also held leadership roles in professional and community organizations, including the National Arab American Medical Association (NAAMA) and the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS).

Appointed dean in 2022, Sakr earned his medical degree from the University of Damascus in 1980 before moving to the United States for graduate studies and medical research. He rose through the ranks in numerous prominent academic positions, eventually establishing himself as a leading name in the field of pathology.

As of press time, The Arab American News has not been able to confirm the reasons behind Sakr’s placement on leave, nor has it received comments from Wayne State University’s medical community, which includes a significant number of Arab American professionals. Clarification may emerge in the coming days as the situation develops.