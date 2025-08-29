DEARBORN – A fast-growing dating review app called “tea” is sparking heated debate across the United States, including in Arab American communities in Metro Detroit and in Dearborn in particular, where it is being accused of fueling a rise in divorces and domestic disputes.

The app, designed to let women anonymously share reviews of men they have dated or considered for marriage, surged to the top of Apple’s App Store in July after its user base doubled to nearly 4 million. It is now the fastest-growing app in the country — but critics warn of its damaging impact on relationships.

Local concerns in Dearborn

Attorney Mohamed Ali told Fox 2 Detroit that the Arab American community in Dearborn is witnessing a noticeable increase in divorce cases, which many are attributing directly to “tea.”

Ali explained that the app allows women to post anonymous comments about men, ranging from allegations of infidelity to accusations of serious crimes or unethical behavior. These posts, whether true or not, are fueling family conflicts.

“In tight-knit communities like Dearborn, where everyone knows each other, a single post about a man — maybe an accountant, a lawyer or a doctor — can spread like wildfire,” Ali said. “Whether the post is true or not, that’s the main problem.”

Ali noted that some of his clients have asked him to file defamation lawsuits against the app, insisting that posts about them were false or misleading. Such lawsuits, however, can cost up to $10,000 each, while many wives are simultaneously seeking legal consultations about divorce.

A feminist defense

Women’s empowerment activist Rachel Slawson argued that apps like “tea” provide a safe space for women to share warnings about men’s behavior.

She noted that repeated negative reports about the same man could serve as a valuable warning sign for others considering dating him.

How the app works

Women upload photos of local men, often with first names, estimated ages and approximate locations.

Other users can then react with “red flags” 🚩 (warnings) or “green flags” ✅ (approvals) — symbols widely used in modern dating culture.

Users can also post personal stories, reviews, or “tea” — a slang term for gossip or hidden information.

To prevent leaks, the app blocks screenshots, showing a black screen if attempted.

Before publishing, posters must check a box affirming that their statements are “true.”

The app’s premium subscription costs $15 per month, offering features such as:

unlimited searches,

background checks,

reverse image searches to find posts about a man from a photo and

access to contact details like phone numbers.

Users can unlock premium features by inviting friends to join.

The man behind “tea”

Tea was founded by Shawn Cook, a tech entrepreneur with past roles at Salesforce and Shutterfly. He says the idea grew from his mother’s painful experience with online dating, where she unknowingly met men with criminal records.

Cook says he self-funded the app since 2022 to create a safer space for women navigating online dating.

Tea also claims to donate 10 percent of its profits to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which confirmed receiving funds but clarified there is no formal partnership with the app and that the organization cannot evaluate its safety.